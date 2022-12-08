ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 KATS

Waiting for a Package? Yakima Police Say Watch Your Porch

Yakima Police say even though it's the giving season there's a lot of people taking things this month. Burglaries, shoplifting, package theft and vehicle theft and prowls all increase during the holidays as people look for a way to make quick money. Capt. Jay Seely says every year package theft from area homes is one of the biggest problems because it happens so fast and many people aren't sure what to do if they see the crime.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington

If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima

3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
YAKIMA, WA
etxview.com

Grace City Church, city agree to conditions for new building

WENATCHEE — The City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church reached an agreement Monday that helps pave the way for a new 12,000-square-foot building on its property in Sunnyslope. The agreement relieves Grace City Church from a number of the additional conditions originally put in place by the Wenatchee...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)

Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy