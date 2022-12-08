ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lootpress

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia–based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity...
MARYLAND STATE
KXAN

State of Texas: Immigration policy challenge goes before Supreme Court

Texas’ argument stems from new guidelines issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released in 2021 – which suggest states should prioritize deporting terrorists, other dangerous criminals, and those who have recently crossed the border illegally rather than looking to deport all people in the country illegally.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning

Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

More states crack down on TikTok over cybersecurity fears

(NewsNation) — TikTok is now under fire in several states. On Wednesday, Texas and Indiana were the latest to act against the social media giant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban its use. And Indiana’s attorney general sued TikTok, claiming it violates state consumer protection laws and fails to disclose the Chinese government’s ability to access sensitive information.
TEXAS STATE

