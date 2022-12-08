Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on government-owned devices, citing concern about potential Chinese threat
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that he’s banned the use of the social media platform TikTok on any government-issued devices as he claims the “threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure continues to grow.”. In a...
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
Kentucky's Mitch McConnell Voted Against Interracial Marriage & His Wife Is Asian American
The members of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move forward with a federal protection of same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was one of the many voters who chose to vote against it. Interestingly, white male Senator McConnell is in an interracial marriage,...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
Same-sex marriage bill passes U.S. Senate over objections of Texas' Ted Cruz and John Cornyn
Constitutional law experts dispute the claim by Texas' two senators that the bill would invite lawsuits against religious groups.
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia–based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: South Carolina governor issues directive for removal of TikTok on state devices
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) issued a directive Monday asking that the social media app TikTok be "permanently removed" from devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. "Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our...
San Antonio State Senator pre-files bills to reform Texas gun laws, compensate Uvalde victims
The bills filed by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez would raise the age to buy any firearm from 18 to 21 and set up orders that would keep guns away from dangerous people.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
State of Texas: Immigration policy challenge goes before Supreme Court
Texas’ argument stems from new guidelines issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released in 2021 – which suggest states should prioritize deporting terrorists, other dangerous criminals, and those who have recently crossed the border illegally rather than looking to deport all people in the country illegally.
Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from being used by Texas employees, agencies
Abbott says that TikTok is harvesting user data through the app.
TikTok Security Concerns Explained as Republican-Led States Look to Ban It
Numerous red states are looking to ban TikTok from government devices after revelations that Chinese employees were able to access user data.
‘We can’t regulate this out of existence’: Senate Agriculture Committee grills CFTC chair on FTX collapse
For over two hours on Thursday, the Senate Agriculture Committee pressed U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam on the rapid crumbling of FTX, which Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) attributed to an “alarming lack of internal controls and egregious governance failures.”. Both the CFTC and the Senate Agriculture...
Maryland bans state agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products after NBC News report
The state of Maryland on Tuesday banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by state agencies, citing reporting by NBC News about hackers linked to the Chinese government stealing millions in Covid benefits from state governments in the U.S. In announcing the emergency directive, the state...
Oregon asks state court to clear way for gun magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon's attorney general on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court judge's decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week. The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates with slave ownership, repeats claims on WCCO Radio
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a panel discussion on Sunday, then doubled- and tripled-down on those comments on Monday, including during an appearance on WCCO Radio.
newsnationnow.com
More states crack down on TikTok over cybersecurity fears
(NewsNation) — TikTok is now under fire in several states. On Wednesday, Texas and Indiana were the latest to act against the social media giant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban its use. And Indiana’s attorney general sued TikTok, claiming it violates state consumer protection laws and fails to disclose the Chinese government’s ability to access sensitive information.
