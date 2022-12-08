ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno

The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center

--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Washoe County HOME Consortium allocating over $4 million in HOME-ARP funds to local organizations

The City of Reno, acting as the lead agency for the Washoe County HOME Consortium (WCHC), is currently seeking funding applications from eligible organizations supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, and victims of domestic violence, as part of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).
RENO, NV
2news.com

Senior Resource Fair to be held at Sparks Library Wednesday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 14, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Sparks Library located at 1125 12th Street. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free shot...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center

The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
RENO, NV
2news.com

New Garden and Art Being Installed for Reno Housing Authority Constituents

Urban Roots and the Reno Housing Authority broke ground for a new urban garden being built at the Hawk View Apartments in Reno on Tuesday. The Reno Housing Authority recently applied for and received a grant to begin cultivating an empty lot (est. 40 x 20 yards), awarded by the Nevada Arts Council.
RENO, NV
2news.com

School Closures/Delays for Tuesday, December 13

Some schools and school districts are canceling or delaying classes for Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather conditions. Lake Tahoe Unified School District is planning to have a 2-hour delay on Tuesday as a result of the storm, along with power outages in several areas in the community. Douglas...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

21st Annual Living Nativity Event In Carson City

Community members were invited to walk or drive through the reenactment, which was complete with actors and real livestock. Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley

An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Fundraiser to be held Dec.19 for Fernley family who lost home in fire

The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire Protection...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Rally for Rail Labor Planned in Sparks and Washington D.C.

If you want to participate, it's happening Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Victorian Square. Members from all corners of organized labor, other rail labor organizations, and the public are invited to participate in this informational picket.
SPARKS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City

Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on El Rancho Drive

Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night on El Rancho Drive. Police say they found the identified victim around 9 p.m. in the 1800 hundred of El Rancho Drive. They say the man in his 20's, who was shot, died later at Renown Regional Medical...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Schools delayed, closed Monday due to winter weather

All Washoe County schools will be on a 2-hour delay on Monday due to snowfall and dangerous travel conditions. Schools in Incline Village are closed Dec. 12. Winter bus stops will be in effect on Monday morning. Other schools on a delay:. Bishop Manogue High School. Newton Learning Center. Mater...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

