2news.com
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
2news.com
Washoe County HOME Consortium allocating over $4 million in HOME-ARP funds to local organizations
The City of Reno, acting as the lead agency for the Washoe County HOME Consortium (WCHC), is currently seeking funding applications from eligible organizations supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, and victims of domestic violence, as part of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Sparks Library Wednesday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 14, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Sparks Library located at 1125 12th Street. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free shot...
2news.com
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
2news.com
New Garden and Art Being Installed for Reno Housing Authority Constituents
Urban Roots and the Reno Housing Authority broke ground for a new urban garden being built at the Hawk View Apartments in Reno on Tuesday. The Reno Housing Authority recently applied for and received a grant to begin cultivating an empty lot (est. 40 x 20 yards), awarded by the Nevada Arts Council.
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for Tuesday, December 13
Some schools and school districts are canceling or delaying classes for Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather conditions. Lake Tahoe Unified School District is planning to have a 2-hour delay on Tuesday as a result of the storm, along with power outages in several areas in the community. Douglas...
2news.com
21st Annual Living Nativity Event In Carson City
Community members were invited to walk or drive through the reenactment, which was complete with actors and real livestock. Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
2news.com
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
2news.com
Foundation Awards $11,300 in Grants to Support Carson City Students, Educators
The Carson City School District, on behalf of the Carson City Schools Foundation (CCSF), is pleased to announce mini and department grant winners for Fall 2022. Each semester, CCSF gives back to educators and students alike. This last semester, the foundation awarded $200 mini-grants as well as up to $2,000...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley
An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
2news.com
Fundraiser to be held Dec.19 for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire Protection...
2news.com
Rally for Rail Labor Planned in Sparks and Washington D.C.
If you want to participate, it's happening Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Victorian Square. Members from all corners of organized labor, other rail labor organizations, and the public are invited to participate in this informational picket.
2news.com
Five Displaced After House Fire in Sun Valley
Firefighters say five people evacuated the home but fortunately no one was hurt. An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm...
2news.com
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on El Rancho Drive
Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night on El Rancho Drive. Police say they found the identified victim around 9 p.m. in the 1800 hundred of El Rancho Drive. They say the man in his 20's, who was shot, died later at Renown Regional Medical...
mynews4.com
Schools delayed, closed Monday due to winter weather
All Washoe County schools will be on a 2-hour delay on Monday due to snowfall and dangerous travel conditions. Schools in Incline Village are closed Dec. 12. Winter bus stops will be in effect on Monday morning. Other schools on a delay:. Bishop Manogue High School. Newton Learning Center. Mater...
