Fairfield, CT

sacredheartpioneers.com

Pryor Named to MBWA DI Honorable Mention

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball guard Ny'Ceara Pryor was selected as a Division I Honorable Mention by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday for its weekly honor roll. The designations, for games played Dec. 5-11, are unique in that they encompass players from 66 Met...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Women's Fencing Notches Three Wins at First NFC Match

WALTHAM, Mass. — At the first Northeast Fencing Conference of the year, Sacred Heart University women's fencing secured three victories on the day against the University of New Hampshire, Smith College and Boston University. Foil Emma turner went 3-0 against Smith College while Ava Masi contribute for two victories...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Collect Three NEC Weekly Awards

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The Sacred Heart University men's and women's indoor track and field team collected three Northeast Conference weekly awards. Senior Owen Nassaney was named the NEC Male Field Athlete of the Week, senior Kaylee Stenderowicz earned NEC Co-Female Field Athlete of the Week, and sophomore Megan Schneider was named the NEC Female Track Athlete of the Week.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Falls 71-64 to Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y.-- Junior Bryce Johnson recorded his third double-double of the season, and Raheem Solomon scored 19 points to lead three Pioneers in double figures in Sacred Heart University men's basketball team's loss to Stony Brook, 71-64, on the road on Monday evening. Records:. Sacred Heart: 5-7 Stony Brook:...
STONY BROOK, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com

Nassaney Breaks 24-Year-Old School Record at Yale Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn.— Senior Owen Nassaney set the school record in the high jump to highlight Sacred Heart men's track and field at the Yale Season Opener on Saturday afternoon. Nassaney was first overall in the high jump at 2.09m. The indoor school record for men's high jump was...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Tops Fairfield 69-58 in Crosstown Rivalry

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Meeting for the first time in the crosstown rivalry since 2016, the Sacred Heart University women's basketball team came through with a 69-58 victory at Fairfield on Sunday. First year Ny'Ceara Pryor tabbed a season high in scoring with 27 points. Records:. Sacred Heart: 2-8 Fairfield: 4-5.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Have Pair of Top Finishers at Yale Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn.— Sacred Heart women's track and field had a pair of first-place finishes at the Yale University Season Opener on Saturday. Angela Kaiser and Kaylee Stenderowicz led the Pioneers with the team's top performances. Kaiser was first overall in the 3000m as she finished in 10:25.63. Stenderowicz...
FAIRFIELD, CT

