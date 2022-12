As many fans are already aware, long-standing “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton announced he will be leaving the show after Season 23.

Country legend and East Texas native Neal McCoy was eager to share a suggestion for who should replace Shelton following his departure — McCoy himself.

Country singer Neal McCoy reacts to Blake Shelton's tweet about being his replacement on The Voice. Courtesy

Country singers Blake Shelton, left, and Neal McCoy smile for a photo. Shelton recently tweeted his endorsement of McCoy to replace him as judge on The Voice. Courtesy

