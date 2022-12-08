Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the vessel bottleneck in the Straits of Bosphorus, the effect of a European price cap on Russian crude, daily oil price moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies To Take $3.7Bn Write-Off On Novatek Stake
TotalEnergies said it would take a $3.7 billion write-off on its stake in Novatek and withdraw its two members from the company's board. French oil giant TotalEnergies said it would take a $3.7 billion write-off on its stake in Russian group Novatek and withdraw its two members from the company's board.
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
rigzone.com
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as Traders Scoop up Bargains
Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $73 a barrel. Oil rallied Monday after prices plunged 11% last week to settle at the lowest price in 2022. Last week, crude closed below its nine-day relative strength index for three days, breaching a technical indicator that suggests oil is oversold and presents a good buying opportunity for some traders.
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Hikes Share Buyback Plan To $50Bn
Exxon expanded its share-buyback program to $50Bn through 2024 after higher oil and gas prices boosted the energy giant's earnings this year. Exxon Mobil Corp. expanded its share-buyback program to $50 billion through 2024 after higher oil and natural gas prices boosted the US energy giant’s earnings this year.
rigzone.com
Abu Dhabi Trio Aim To Make Masdar Global Clean Energy Powerhouse
TAQA, Mubadala, and ADNOC have completed the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. — Three major Abu Dhabi state-run companies have come together to create the emirate’s flagship clean energy company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). The trio completing the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Masdar, are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
streetwisereports.com
‘Amazing’ Drill Results Point to Big Opportunity, Analyst Says
Junior explorer Western Exploration Inc. (WEX:TSX.V;WEXPF:OTC) has released more “amazing” drilling results from its Aura gold project in northern Nevada, handing a big opportunity to investors, one investment manager told Streetwise Reports. The company’s stock more than doubled between late September and its Nov. 28 close at CA$2.40....
Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
rigzone.com
Equinor Wins Offshore Wind Lease In California
Equinor was one of the provisional winners of an offshore wind lease area on the Outer Continental Shelf off California. — Norwegian energy major Equinor was one of the provisional winners of an offshore wind lease area on the Outer Continental Shelf off California. Five leases were offered by...
marinelink.com
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
freightwaves.com
Port X Logistics solves airfreight emergencies with Carrier 911
Port X Logistics has made a name for itself in drayage, transloading and trucking, expediting containerized freight throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, the company has brought its expertise into the airfreight arena. The Port X Logistics team launched Carrier 911 about a year ago. The platform exists to recover...
rigzone.com
Aramco in Talks with Investors on $110B Gas Project
Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter. — Saudi Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter, as the oil producer plans to exploit one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields.
Qatar’s gas output increase could cause catastrophic global heating, report says
Qatar’s longest-lasting legacy following the World Cup won’t be football or even its human rights record – it will be the climate crisis, according to a new report warning that its huge expansion of gas extraction could push the planet into catastrophic global heating. Should Qatar exploit...
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Lease Auction Raises Over $757 Million in High Bids
The first offshore wind lease auction on the U.S. West Coast has ended with high bids totaling $757.1 million, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday. The lease sale, which kicked off Tuesday, offered five lease areas covering 373,268 total acres off of Morro Bay on the...
mrobusinesstoday.com
THC signs HCare In-Service contract with Airbus for six ACH160 helicopters
The HCare In-Service package was designed to meet THC’s anticipated operational needs by providing parts availability services to optimize maintenance planning and service delivery. The Helicopter Company (THC), the first helicopter services provider licensed to operate commercial flights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed an HCare In-Service...
streetwisereports.com
Counter-Drone Co. Receives DOD Recommendation and AU$3.7M Private Placement
Australian and U.S.-based tech company DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) has been making many moves lately. Along with an influx of orders over the past two months, the company has also secured a recommendation from the Depart of Defense (DOD) and a AU$3.7 million placement. DroneShield offers what is known as...
rigzone.com
Price Cap Will Take a Few Months for Traders to Understand
The new paradigm surrounding Russia's ability to move crude on the market will take a few months for traders themselves to understand. — The price cap is a new mechanism that traders did not properly price in, and the new paradigm surrounding Russia’s ability to move crude on the market will take a few months for traders themselves to understand.
constructiontechnology.media
Saudi Arabia’s project pipeline estimated at US$1.1 trillion
Saudi Arabia’s construction industry continues to lead the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region despite macroeconomic conditions impacting the sector globally, according to JLL’s Q4 2022 KSA Construction Market Intelligence Report. Saudi Arabia is said to have witnessed the highest value of project awards in 2022, demonstrating...
jewishbusinessnews.com
RAFAEL wins contract worth 10’s of millions of USD with Asian navy
RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply its TYPHOONTM Mk30-C, counter-UAS, Next Generation Naval Remote Weapon Station (NRWS) to an undisclosed navy in Asia. The contract is worth tens of millions of dollars and will be fulfilled over the course of five years, with an option for expansion for more defense systems over the course of the contract.
Comments / 0