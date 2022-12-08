Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Unanet to Accelerate Growth With Strategic Investment from Onex and Addition of Three New Board Members
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, announced it has closed a new round of strategic financing from Onex Corporation. The investment will help Unanet accelerate its product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and plans for continued growth. Onex becomes the second major investor in Unanet, which is primarily funded by Baltimore and San Diego-based JMI Equity.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
UK Aims to Boost International Competitiveness of Financial Services Sector
The British government plans to amend the law to make financial services more competitive. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) letter addressed to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the existing competition objective of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will be supplemented by another.
An Amazon exec involved in its 'earth's best employer' initiative was recently investigated by the company
Employees alleged the HR executive created a hostile work environment, according to people familiar with the situation.
Muddy Waters says it is shorting bonds of real estate firm Vivion
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Muddy Waters is shorting the bonds of Luxembourg-based real estate investment company Vivion Investments, it said in a report published on its website on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
New Bill Could Give Australian Gov't Full Control Of Gas Market
Australia's oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia. — Australia’s oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the country’s Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia.
rigzone.com
Crown Estate Scotland Attracts 19 Applications For INTOG Leasing
Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas offshore wind leasing process. — Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process.
India's public capex may not need to expand at same pace in coming years - CEA
NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India's public sector capital expenditure will continue, but may not need to expand at the same pace as it has in recent years, the country's chief economic adviser (CEA) said on Friday.
rigzone.com
Zephyr Secures Funds For Paradox Project
Zephyr Energy has signed an amended cooperation agreement with the DoE, securing an additional $1 million for the Paradox project. — ZephyrEnergy has signed an amended cooperation agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and its National Energy Technology Laboratory securing an additional $1 million in non-dilutive research grant funding.
conceptcarz.com
BrightDrop Expands to Canada, Adds DHL Express to Customer Portfolio and Begins Production at the Country's First Large-Scale EV Plant
•The company enters first international market as demand for products grows. •DHL Express Canada slated to add BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans to fleet and pilots BrightDrop Trace eCarts and software to support 2050 sustainability goals. PALO ALTO, Calif. — BrightDrop, the technology company aimed at decarbonizing delivery, today announced...
rigzone.com
Abu Dhabi Trio Aim To Make Masdar Global Clean Energy Powerhouse
TAQA, Mubadala, and ADNOC have completed the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. — Three major Abu Dhabi state-run companies have come together to create the emirate’s flagship clean energy company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). The trio completing the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Masdar, are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
fintechmagazine.com
Younited raises €60mn to expand its instant credit offering
French fintech Younited has raised €60mn in venture funding to grow its instant credit offering for European ecommerce customers, reaching unicorn status. French fintech Younited, which provides instant credit to European consumers at checkout, has raised €60mn in funding and secured unicorn status at the same time. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
rigzone.com
Radix To Reduce Commissioning Risks With Virtual FPSO Training
Radix Software and Engineering has created a virtual FPSO training environment for a major operator with the goal of reducing risk in the asset commissioning phase. — Radix Software and Engineering has created a virtual FPSO training environment for a major operator with the goal of reducing risk in the asset commissioning phase by training operators in process optimization and validation of operational manuals.
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Another Sustainability Award for NTHU
National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has been awarded the Taiwan University Sustainability Award for the second year in a row! The Award was announced at the 15th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) recently held by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). Standing out amongst the 47 participating universities, NTHU was ranked first in the comprehensive evaluation, and in the individual competitions received the University Sustainability Report Gold Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005001/en/ NTHU president W. John Kao (right) accepting the Taiwan University Sustainability Award from You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University) The judges cited the exemplary way in which NTHU has adopted an innovative approach to integrating classroom learning, campus activities and social service, thereby enriching students’ education and creating a diverse, flexible and interdisciplinary learning environment in accordance with the principle of “Think locally, act globally.” In addition, the university’s Sustainability Committee has formulated and implemented a sustainable development strategy which seamlessly integrates resources inside and outside NTHU, so as to bring to realization the school motto, “Self-discipline and social commitment.”
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
Comments / 0