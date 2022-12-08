ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flying Magazine

Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs

Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
Reuters

Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion

ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
TechCrunch

With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive

Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
rigzone.com

Abu Dhabi Trio Aim To Make Masdar Global Clean Energy Powerhouse

TAQA, Mubadala, and ADNOC have completed the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. — Three major Abu Dhabi state-run companies have come together to create the emirate’s flagship clean energy company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). The trio completing the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Masdar, are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
rigzone.com

Crown Estate Scotland Attracts 19 Applications For INTOG Leasing

Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas offshore wind leasing process.   — Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process.  
rigzone.com

CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities

Chinese state-owned giant CNOOC has started production from the Enping joint development projects. CNOOC said that the jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters. The main production facilities of the project include...
rigzone.com

Oil Rises as Traders Scoop up Bargains

Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $73 a barrel. Oil rallied Monday after prices plunged 11% last week to settle at the lowest price in 2022. Last week, crude closed below its nine-day relative strength index for three days, breaching a technical indicator that suggests oil is oversold and presents a good buying opportunity for some traders.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community

A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
gcaptain.com

Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion

Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
rigzone.com

Production Starts At Eni's Tataouine Plant in Tunisia

Italian energy major, Eni has started production at the photovoltaic plant it operates in Tataouine, in southern Tunisia. The production start follows the completion of the connection to the national grid. The plant, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, will supply over 20 GWh of power per year...
satnews.com

Sencinet’s 5-Year HTS capacity commitment on Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satellite

Telesat, a satellite operator, and Sencinet, an integrator of managed services and solutions, announced Sencinet’s 5-year high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity commitment to modernize and expand the Petrobras oil and gas connectivity network. The innovative design of Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite was a key differentiator in the managed solution...
kalkinemedia.com

Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream features on WWF Renewable Scorecard

As Australia makes serious strides to become a renewable energy superpower, a great amount of battery waste across the nation is expected. Let us explore how Envirostream is faring on the fronts of recycling and the circular economy. Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia Limited...
aiexpress.io

Incode Launches in Australia and New Zealand To Set a New Bar in Security For Consumers

Incode, a supplier of world-class id options immediately introduced its growth into Australia and New Zealand. The launch comes at a pivotal second to assist ANZ companies shore up their safety amid elevated vulnerabilities and safety breaches at a few of Australia’s most high-profile companies. Incode is quickly increasing...
rigzone.com

USA Loses Rigs

The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.

