Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
European energy firms dominate landmark California offshore wind auction
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean.
rigzone.com
Abu Dhabi Trio Aim To Make Masdar Global Clean Energy Powerhouse
TAQA, Mubadala, and ADNOC have completed the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. — Three major Abu Dhabi state-run companies have come together to create the emirate’s flagship clean energy company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). The trio completing the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Masdar, are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
rigzone.com
Crown Estate Scotland Attracts 19 Applications For INTOG Leasing
Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas offshore wind leasing process. — Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process.
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
Chinese state-owned giant CNOOC has started production from the Enping joint development projects. CNOOC said that the jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters. The main production facilities of the project include...
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as Traders Scoop up Bargains
Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $73 a barrel. Oil rallied Monday after prices plunged 11% last week to settle at the lowest price in 2022. Last week, crude closed below its nine-day relative strength index for three days, breaching a technical indicator that suggests oil is oversold and presents a good buying opportunity for some traders.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc (GRAL.O), pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal.
gcaptain.com
Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion
Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
rigzone.com
Production Starts At Eni's Tataouine Plant in Tunisia
Italian energy major, Eni has started production at the photovoltaic plant it operates in Tataouine, in southern Tunisia. The production start follows the completion of the connection to the national grid. The plant, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, will supply over 20 GWh of power per year...
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
kitco.com
Azimut inks JV option agreement with Polish mining giant KGHM for Kukamas copper-gold property
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. KGHM International is a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A, a Polish corporation that has been a major...
satnews.com
Sencinet’s 5-Year HTS capacity commitment on Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satellite
Telesat, a satellite operator, and Sencinet, an integrator of managed services and solutions, announced Sencinet’s 5-year high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity commitment to modernize and expand the Petrobras oil and gas connectivity network. The innovative design of Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite was a key differentiator in the managed solution...
kalkinemedia.com
Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream features on WWF Renewable Scorecard
As Australia makes serious strides to become a renewable energy superpower, a great amount of battery waste across the nation is expected. Let us explore how Envirostream is faring on the fronts of recycling and the circular economy. Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia Limited...
aiexpress.io
Incode Launches in Australia and New Zealand To Set a New Bar in Security For Consumers
Incode, a supplier of world-class id options immediately introduced its growth into Australia and New Zealand. The launch comes at a pivotal second to assist ANZ companies shore up their safety amid elevated vulnerabilities and safety breaches at a few of Australia’s most high-profile companies. Incode is quickly increasing...
Matera’s US Debut Seeks to Duplicate Brazil’s Instant Payment, QR Code Success
Patrick Devlin, president of Brazilian FinTech Matera, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that his company is setting the stage for the United States to see similar traction, especially when FedNow debuts next year. Pix, the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil only two years ago, is...
rigzone.com
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
