Tiny Belgian village wins £123 euromillions lottery
Christmas came early for 165 people from the small northern Belgian village of Olmen who won 142,897,164 euros (£123,196,406 million) in the EuroMillions lottery this week, the biggest group win ever in Belgium.Each individual will get almost 900,000 euros tax-free, EuroMillions spokesperson Joke Vermoere told Reuters.She said it was the first time in Belgium that such a big group had won this much. “It’s a lovely story, really.”The winners all chipped in 15 euros to a pot set up in a local store whose owners regularly organise a EuroMillions group buy, resulting in the occasional win but never a major...
EuroMillions: Winning numbers for £14m jackpot on Friday 9 December
Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.The Thunderball is 14.The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.Earlier on...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
A City and Country Getaway in Scotland
Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former yacht, Britannia, followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle. Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite. In between rounds...
NME
Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023
23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show
The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
Surfline
Epic Start to Winter for UK and Ireland
“It was a struggle to find somewhere that wasn’t pumping.”. UK surfer Harry Timson is trying to hide a smile, but those dimple-lined cheeks give the game away. “It was perfect,” he beamed. “And we had sun. And no wind or rain! That’s unheard of for this time of year.”
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Orkney Christmas businesses hit by Royal Mail strikes
Businesses in Orkney have said they are being hit hard by the Royal Mail strikes in the build-up to Christmas. Negotiations between the organisation and the CWU union, over pay and conditions, have stalled. With uncertainty over delivery dates, some business owners in Orkney are reporting a drop in online...
BBC
Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
The psychic alpaca has spoken: World Cup madness has arrived for England
England face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the dwindling band of psychic animals has spoken. In the early stages of any World Cup, of course, you cannot move for obliging creatures predicting match results. However, as the tournament progresses, several of this global menagerie will have a shocker, effectively knocking them out of further opportunities to have their random movements anthropomorphised by pushy human keepers/people who reckon there might be two hundred quid in it from a tabloid. As we near the business end of Qatar 2022, though, a psychic alpaca from Chipping Norton is still in it, along with a lion in Thailand. Inauspiciously, both have wandered vaguely in one direction in their enclosure/predicted a France win on Saturday night, which I assume has led to accusations of talking England down, and a slew of credible death threats.
Proportion of Welsh speakers in Wales drops to record low of 17.8%
Welsh ministers under pressure as census shows decline since 2011, largely driven by fall among children and young people
BBC
Leicestershire canal voted UK's most scenic waterside setting
A canal has been voted the nation's most scenic waterside setting in a survey by the body that looks after many of England and Wales' waterways. The Canal and River Trust carried out the online survey in October, in which people voted for their favourite photograph of a waterside landscape.
BBC
Greene King brewery five-day strike ends
A five-day strike by 188 staff working for brewery giant Greene King has ended without a resolution to a pay dispute and with more action planned. Walk-outs took place at sites in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Eastwood, Notts; and Abingdon, Oxon. Unite said union members had rejected an offer of...
Time Out Global
An Asda Express has opened in north London
Finding a properly good supermarket in London can be a mission. Going to a huge Asda or a Tesco Extra is a rare and, frankly, thrilling experience, and there are hardly any Lidls or Aldis. Instead, we’re forced to shop at subpar convenience store-sized supermarkets, like the Tesco Express in Haggerston, which is undisputably the worst supermarket in the world. But now, Londoners have an exciting new diddy supermarket to try out, because Asda Express has opened in Tottenham. Let’s hope this one can deliver the goods.
Britain's Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday.
