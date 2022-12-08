Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau City Council Officially Cancels Riverlife Condo Agreement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council formally voted to cancel a development agreement for a condominium complex in the Riverlife development. “There were months and months whereby the agreement could come to fruition, where the land sale could take place,” said Alder Lisa Rasmussen during Tuesday’s meeting.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Early-Morning Crash Closes Down Highway 29 Near Rothschild
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was called out for a crash along Highway 29 Sunday morning. According to a crash incident report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation it happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 172 at about 3:45 AM. Both lanes...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Ki Mobility Donates Wheelchairs to Stevens Point City Hall
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City Hall in Stevens Point is now equipped with two wheelchairs donated by Ki Mobility after employees discovered there weren’t any in the building at the worst possible time. “A while back there was a gentleman at City Hall that was feeling weak....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Municipal Center Opens Monday in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Weston residents looking to pay their property taxes before the end of the year won’t do so at the former Municipal Hall on Schofield Ave. The Village will hold a soft opening for the new Municipal Center on Camp Phillips Road Monday, and they are encouraging everyone to bring their tax bill to that location to make their payment.
Comments / 0