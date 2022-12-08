On a pot-holed street at the edge of San Francisco's southeastern shoreline, the scent of progress wafts through the air — and it reeks. Some have described the odors as "gut-pinching." Others, nauseating. Many more say it's downright disgusting. It's actually the smell of death: of countless carcasses being broken down, boiled and ultimately transformed into new products like animal feed, soaps, cosmetics and sustainable fuels sourced from the discarded bodies of animals. ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO