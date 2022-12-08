ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
sfstandard.com

Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
wdayradionow.com

Startup promises flying car by 2025

(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Climate-critical S.F. plant unleashing 'gut-pinching' odors in Bayview

On a pot-holed street at the edge of San Francisco's southeastern shoreline, the scent of progress wafts through the air — and it reeks. Some have described the odors as "gut-pinching." Others, nauseating. Many more say it's downright disgusting. It's actually the smell of death: of countless carcasses being broken down, boiled and ultimately transformed into new products like animal feed, soaps, cosmetics and sustainable fuels sourced from the discarded bodies of animals. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime. She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’

Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA

