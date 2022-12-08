Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chicago mayoral candidates discuss public safety plan
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Chicago mayor are laying out their plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field has joined the race to take on incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The issue of public safety within the city is one of the main talking points among the candidates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscate meth and marijuana in stops along I-80
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscated large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana last week during traffic stops on Interstate 80. At about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, a trooper spotted an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell, the patrol said Monday. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas Governor seeks five-year prison sentence for human smugglers
TEXARKANA, Texas – Prior to the upcoming legislative session, Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls for a minimum five-year mandatory prison sentence for human smuggling. According to a recent news report in the Rio Grande Valley, the Starr County District Attorney fired the crime victims coordinator after she was arrested for an alleged scheme to smuggle people from Mexico into the U.S. in a county vehicle.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana is the #8 state with the least school counselors
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Indiana using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID-19 cases fall in Lincoln, but climb sharply throughout Nebraska
COVID-19 cases declined locally last week but were up sharply statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 366 positive COVID-19 tests reported for the week ending Saturday, down 20% from 458 the previous week. But it still was the second-highest weekly total in the past three months.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Carmax settles; innovation hubs get $37.3 million; Decatur mayor unopposed
A used car company has reached a settlement with Illinois and 35 other states after authorities accused the company of selling some cars that may have had serious safety risks. A coalition of states' attorneys general announced that Carmax has agreed to pay a $1 million fine as well as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia transportation officials award more than $152.4M during October
(The Center Square) — The State Transportation Board awarded more than $152.4 million for 25 projects during its October 2022 meeting. So far in fiscal 2023, the board has awarded more than $573.2 million in construction contracts. The total includes "Design-Bid-Build," Transportation Investment Act and locally administered projects. Of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidates for Illinois school boards begin filing nominating petitions
(The Center Square) – Those who aspire to help govern their local school district in Illinois may now file nominating petitions. Nearly 6,000 men and women serve on school boards in the state, which covers 852 school districts. Some incoming members will have the responsibility of allocating part of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
See how many school counselors are in Wisconsin
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Wisconsin using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California flavored tobacco ban stands as Big Tobacco's options run out
A California ballot measure's overwhelming victory will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to prevent the associated law from taking effect later this month. The high court denied opponents of Proposition 31 — the statewide initiative banning the sale of flavored tobacco — an injunction on Monday, thus allowing Senate Bill 793 to become law on Dec. 21.
KPVI Newschannel 6
All health departments now equipped with Overdose Safety Kits
COLUMBIA ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose Safety Kits to help save lives. The timing of these kits being available to the public, in limited number, coincides with the holiday season...
KPVI Newschannel 6
See how many school counselors are in Maryland
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Maryland using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana Senate accepting applications for page program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 senate page program, according to state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo. Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
KPVI Newschannel 6
See how many school counselors are in Kentucky
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Kentucky using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Home repair program gets state funding
State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that county governments across Pennsylvania can apply for funds through Gov. Tom Wolf’s new $120 million Whole-Home Repairs Program, which opened Monday, utilizing COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding. “We’re pleased to announce that DCED is now...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Steve Carter Literacy Program to offer additional tutoring to all Louisiana schools
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program provides $1,000 vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students. The digital vouchers can be used to purchase literacy tutoring. The program is part of the Louisiana Tutoring Initiative. It is named after the late Baton Rouge State Rep. Steve Carter and is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AAA: Georgians hitting the roads for the holidays
ATLANTA — ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Georgia.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Announces Awards from Annual Conference
Winners recognized for their significant contributions to addressing Wyoming’s weed and pest issues. During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), four people were given awards for dedicating themselves to WWPC’s mission. These individuals helped to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the State of Wyoming.
