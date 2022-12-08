One person died early Saturday morning in a crash which kept the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 closed for five hours. The crash occurred just north of E-470's Northwest Parkway overpass shortly after 3 a.m. First responders immediately shut down northbound traffic, eventually diverting drivers off the interstate at 136th Avenue. One person was pronounced at the scene, per Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. The person is a 48-year-old man from Evans.Another person, a 23-year-old man from Thornton, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Lewis said. Lewis said three vehicles were involved in the crash - a 2007 Jeep Commander, a 2007 GMC Yukon, and a 2008 Nissan Versa. The deceased person came from the Nissan. The injured 23-year-old was driving the Jeep.No additional information was available from CSP investigators at the scene about the cause and circumstances of the crash or other injuries. But those investigators did suspect alcohol had contributed to it, Lewis added. The 23-year-old is suspected of DUI at this time.The accident did close the E-470 exit ramp to northbound I-25 as well. The scene was cleared and all lanes re-opened at about 8:15 a.m.

THORNTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO