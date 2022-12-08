Read full article on original website
Related
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
New Pizza Joint in Greeley Looks Amazing and Has ‘Royal Slices’ – What are They?
\\ slices. The food looks great, but what is the "Royal Slice?'. Just about everybody loves pizza; it's a comfort food. It's tasty hot or cold, it's an easy way to feed a group, and goes great with a soft drink or a beer. Greeley's new pizza restaurant is brining something new, for sure.
Morgan County schools closed due to cybersecurity incident
A cybersecurity incident that impacted the district's network has caused the Morgan County School District Re-3 to cancel class on Friday.
Fort Morgan woman loses unborn child in shooting
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A family in northern Colorado is continuing to lean on each other for support as they grapple with the loss of an unborn child. An aunt of 24-year-old Sturgis Strand said Sturgis was injured in a shooting Nov. 22. She was 37 weeks pregnant at the time.
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal accident that closed interstate
One person died early Saturday morning in a crash which kept the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 closed for five hours. The crash occurred just north of E-470's Northwest Parkway overpass shortly after 3 a.m. First responders immediately shut down northbound traffic, eventually diverting drivers off the interstate at 136th Avenue. One person was pronounced at the scene, per Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. The person is a 48-year-old man from Evans.Another person, a 23-year-old man from Thornton, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Lewis said. Lewis said three vehicles were involved in the crash - a 2007 Jeep Commander, a 2007 GMC Yukon, and a 2008 Nissan Versa. The deceased person came from the Nissan. The injured 23-year-old was driving the Jeep.No additional information was available from CSP investigators at the scene about the cause and circumstances of the crash or other injuries. But those investigators did suspect alcohol had contributed to it, Lewis added. The 23-year-old is suspected of DUI at this time.The accident did close the E-470 exit ramp to northbound I-25 as well. The scene was cleared and all lanes re-opened at about 8:15 a.m.
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
I-25 crash kills 1, injures another
A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC men’s basketball moves to .500 with 70-63 win at Cal State-Northridge
UNC (5-5), coming off its big win at Colorado State, downed California State-Northridge (2-7) on the road. The Bears defeated the Matadors, 70-63, thanks to clutch free throws and timely shots. CSUN was picked to finish last in the Big West, but most of its contests had come down to...
1310kfka.com
Man charged in dispute between families that turns violent in LaSalle
A man has been arrested on charges of child abuse, menacing, and harassment after an ongoing dispute between families turns violent. Phillip Vigil, 22, is accused of punching two people and pointing a gun at a person at a home on the 400 block of 3rd Street in LaSalle last month. The Greeley Tribune reports police claim witnesses said he threatened: “Don’t think I won’t shoot.” Police said one of the victims pointed a gun at Vigil, and he fled. Six children were inside the home as the incident unfolded, and one of the victims already had a protection order against Vigil. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
18-year-old in critical condition following Greeley shooting, no arrests made
A man is in critical condition after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds and now police are asking for the public's help.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour
UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
$50K worth of meth seized from Greeley home
A 45-year-old Greeley resident was arrested on suspicion of trafficking 12 pounds of methamphetamine that cost about $50,000.
Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
Woman’s family sues after she dies in Weld County jail
FOX31 reached out to Turn Key Health, based in Oklahoma City, but we have not heard back at the time of this publication.
coloradosun.com
Weld County jail inmate died after medical staff “recklessly assumed” she faked her symptoms, lawsuit says
Amy Lynn Cross pleaded for help for hours, as her fingers turned blue and she foamed at the mouth, before dying in her Weld County jail cell last year, a new lawsuit alleges. It took seven hours, despite pleas from the 41-year-old woman and deputies’ concerns, before the jail’s health team called an ambulance, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Cross might have lived, her lawyers say, if they had paid attention to signs that she was experiencing a drug overdose.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
commercecitysentinel.com
A battleship is being built in Brighton
A lifesized replica of World War II-era battleship USS Colorado that's taking shape on the banks of Brighton's Mann-Nyholt Lake will never see naval service, but it's already received honors from the U.S. Navy. Several U.S. Navy officers joined veterans and Adams County officials for the official "mast stepping" ceremony...
Comments / 0