Morgan County, CO

9NEWS

Fort Morgan woman loses unborn child in shooting

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A family in northern Colorado is continuing to lean on each other for support as they grapple with the loss of an unborn child. An aunt of 24-year-old Sturgis Strand said Sturgis was injured in a shooting Nov. 22. She was 37 weeks pregnant at the time.
FORT MORGAN, CO
CBS Denver

Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal accident that closed interstate

One person died early Saturday morning in a crash which kept the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 closed for five hours. The crash occurred just north of E-470's Northwest Parkway overpass shortly after 3 a.m. First responders immediately shut down northbound traffic, eventually diverting drivers off the interstate at 136th Avenue. One person was pronounced at the scene, per Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. The person is a 48-year-old man from Evans.Another person, a 23-year-old man from Thornton, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Lewis said. Lewis said three vehicles were involved in the crash - a 2007 Jeep Commander, a 2007 GMC Yukon, and a 2008 Nissan Versa. The deceased person came from the Nissan. The injured 23-year-old was driving the Jeep.No additional information was available from CSP investigators at the scene about the cause and circumstances of the crash or other injuries. But those investigators did suspect alcohol had contributed to it, Lewis added. The 23-year-old is suspected of DUI at this time.The accident did close the E-470 exit ramp to northbound I-25 as well. The scene was cleared and all lanes re-opened at about 8:15 a.m.
THORNTON, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley

During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

I-25 crash kills 1, injures another

A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
EVANS, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man charged in dispute between families that turns violent in LaSalle

A man has been arrested on charges of child abuse, menacing, and harassment after an ongoing dispute between families turns violent. Phillip Vigil, 22, is accused of punching two people and pointing a gun at a person at a home on the 400 block of 3rd Street in LaSalle last month. The Greeley Tribune reports police claim witnesses said he threatened: “Don’t think I won’t shoot.” Police said one of the victims pointed a gun at Vigil, and he fled. Six children were inside the home as the incident unfolded, and one of the victims already had a protection order against Vigil. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged with drug trafficking

A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Weld County jail inmate died after medical staff “recklessly assumed” she faked her symptoms, lawsuit says

Amy Lynn Cross pleaded for help for hours, as her fingers turned blue and she foamed at the mouth, before dying in her Weld County jail cell last year, a new lawsuit alleges. It took seven hours, despite pleas from the 41-year-old woman and deputies’ concerns, before the jail’s health team called an ambulance, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Cross might have lived, her lawyers say, if they had paid attention to signs that she was experiencing a drug overdose.
WELD COUNTY, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

A battleship is being built in Brighton

A lifesized replica of World War II-era battleship USS Colorado that's taking shape on the banks of Brighton's Mann-Nyholt Lake will never see naval service, but it's already received honors from the U.S. Navy. Several U.S. Navy officers joined veterans and Adams County officials for the official "mast stepping" ceremony...
BRIGHTON, CO

