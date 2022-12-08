ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote before facing "the most disappointing ballot I've ever stared at in my entire life" Georgia's Senate runoff election might be one of the most hotly contested in the country, but the state's lieutenant governor says he is unimpressed with both candidates. In a Wednesday interview, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN's John Berman that he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote and, once he made it to the...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia

It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia lawmakers could consider election law changes next session

(The Center Square) — With Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff in the books and lawmakers gearing up for the next legislative session, the state’s voting law is expected to be among the hot-button issues lawmakers address. On Wednesday, the day after U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, defeated Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Warnock (D) defeats Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) defeated Herschel Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on December 6, 2022. Warnock and Walker were the top-two vote-getters in the November 8, 2022, general election, with Warnock winning 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%. Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2.1% of the vote and did not advance to the runoff. In Georgia, a runoff is held between the two top finishers if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
