Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon. On Sunday, the average price in the state was $3.16 per gallon, 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago. At $3.33 per gallon, Naples remains among Florida’s most expensive metro markets for gas, trailing only West Palm Beach-Boca Raton.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO