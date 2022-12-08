Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial property sells for $7.2M
Horizon Equities purchased six buildings totaling 70,000 square feet of warehouse, showroom and office space at 4599-4607 Fowler St. in Fort Myers from Fowler Street Development LLC for $7.2 million. David Jennings of Alliance Realty Group represented the buyer and seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Kingfisher Vacation Rentals and Real Estate reopens on Captiva after Hurricane Ian
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the reopening of Kingfisher Vacation Rentals and Real Estate’s office with a ribbon-cutting open event on Captiva. The business at 11528 Andy Rose Lane opened in 2021. While the majority of the second floor of the building was spared during the storm, Kingfisher Gallery and Gifts and the office’s garage sustained damage on the building’s first floor, which saw several feet of surge water. About 20% of the gift shop’s inventory plus golf carts and rental supplies were lost. The gift shop remains closed. Kingfisher’s original Sanibel location on Palm Ridge Road plans to reopen by the end of next month.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples
Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine. Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens on Marco Island
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will deploy a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center from Wednesday to Friday at Mackle Park. The center will assist residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with applying for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda
Robbin Webb sold her business in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat resort and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Great White Grill to reopen in January on Sanibel
A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill
The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley. . Comfort Zone...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Crocs at Miromar Outlets opens in new, expanded location
Miromar Outlets announced the new store location and expansion of Crocs in Suite 182, between Kay Jewelers and GUESS Factory. The shoe retailer relocated inside the Estero outdoor shopping center and expanded into a 3,360-square-foot remodeled store. Crocs Inc. specializes in casual footwear for women, men and children, offering a broad portfolio of all-season products. All Crocs shoes are manufactured using the company’s proprietary closed-cell resin, Croslite, a technology that gives each pair of shoes soft and comfortable qualities.
