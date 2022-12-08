The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the reopening of Kingfisher Vacation Rentals and Real Estate’s office with a ribbon-cutting open event on Captiva. The business at 11528 Andy Rose Lane opened in 2021. While the majority of the second floor of the building was spared during the storm, Kingfisher Gallery and Gifts and the office’s garage sustained damage on the building’s first floor, which saw several feet of surge water. About 20% of the gift shop’s inventory plus golf carts and rental supplies were lost. The gift shop remains closed. Kingfisher’s original Sanibel location on Palm Ridge Road plans to reopen by the end of next month.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO