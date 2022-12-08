What’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after release from Russian prison, 2 inmates escape in Lorain, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
Georgie
4d ago
She's probably going to find out who she can sue in America. Wishing nothing but the worst for her and Biden.
signalcleveland.org
Timeline: 25 years of mayoral control over Cleveland public schools
Two generations of Cleveland school children have completed their K-12 education in a district led by an unelected school board, the only one in the state of Ohio. Since 1997, when the Ohio legislature passed a law to reorganize the Cleveland school board, the nine voting members of the board and the district’s CEO have been chosen by the Cleveland mayor.
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cleveland
R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop in Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Deadly shooting at an Akron skate park, cocaine bust on the Ohio Turnpike, breaking down game 2 for Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a deadly shooting at a skate park in Akron where the 19-year-old victim was...
Shooting in Cleveland leaves 1 dead, another injured
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the city's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday night.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
5 Kias or Hyundais targeted on Cleveland State University campus over weekend
Five cars in 24 hours were either stolen or broken into on the campus of Cleveland State University. Thieves targeted three Kias and two Hyundais at the Langston Parking Lot and the South Garage.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
Cleveland mother's unsolved murder case reaches 2 years without an arrest
The family and friends of 22-year-old Britney Hardwick pledged to never forget and never give up in their search for her killer.
Footage released of U.S. postal worker being robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland
In new bodycam video provided by the Cleveland Police, a U.S. postal worker recounts the moments on Oct. 24 leading up to and during an altercation with an unknown man who robbed him at gunpoint.
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
Car crashes into Cleveland home, police on scene
A police chase ended with a car in the basement of a Cleveland home Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
Off-duty Cleveland police officer improperly engaged man he later shot and killed, review board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city’s Civilian Police Review Board on Tuesday recommended a six- to 10-day suspension without pay for a police officer who, while off-duty, fatally shot a 22-year-old over self-defense claims. The review board ruled that the patrol officer, Jose Garcia, failed to identify himself as a...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
