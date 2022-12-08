Read full article on original website
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
BREAKING: TE Jackson McGohan commits to LSU
LSU received a Tuesday commitment from Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan. A one-time Cincinnati verbal, McGohan opened up his recruitment following the departure of head coach Luke Fickell. LSU offered in late November. He had an existing relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Denbrock then came to Ohio to see him in advance of his official.
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat transcript
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
247Sports
Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end
Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
247Sports
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Alberts on Rhule's staff: 'What I've observed is what I anticipated'
Trev Alberts has actually gotten some sleep the last few days now that Nebraska has a football coach. As Matt Rhule and a new look staff travels all over the map trying to build a roster, Nebraska's athletics director is enjoying watching their eagerness while repping the 'N.'. "That renewed...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
College football loses a piece of its spirit with Mike Leach
It’s hard to put into words what the college football world lost when Mike Leach left us today. Leach was certainly polarizing, but his impact on the game and even on society cannot be understated. There has never been and will never be another Leach. He was certifiably brilliant, an innovator offensively and endlessly entertaining.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Late Kick: OL LaDarius Henderson is transferring to Michigan
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on LaDarius Henderson, the No. 4 player in the transfer portal, and his decision to take his talents to Michigan.
247Sports
Auburn trending for No. 2 JUCO OT after decommitment from South Carolina
Auburn is now set up to be the team to beat down the stretch for JUCO offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta. Originally committed to South Carolina, Hugh Freeze and Auburn's new offensive line coach Jake Thornton got Jatta on campus for an official visit this past weekend. Tuesday, he backed off his commitment to South Carolina.
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
247Sports
