ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

By Marsha Badger
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcRV_0jcCwHxh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG3hX_0jcCwHxh00

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Issa Rae doesn’t play fair, and we’re okay with it. The media mogul serves up looks effortlessly red carpet looks, and The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbupn_0jcCwHxh00

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The Insecure actress hit the pink carpet in a SS 23 Herve Leger, fringed, floor-length gown. The pastel purple frock featured a perfectly draped mock neck with a v-neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBa9I_0jcCwHxh00

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

She kept the accessories simple by wearing silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low, braided ponytail. Alongside Rae was her good friend and television bestie, Yvonne Orji. The two stylishly embraced each other on the pink carpet in color-coordinated ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgqjl_0jcCwHxh00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Orji wore a dark purple blazer partnered with black and pink wide-leg printed pants. The cohesive ensembles complimented each other to a tee. Whether intentional or not, the two friends ooze red carpet bestie style goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwxZ_0jcCwHxh00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

If our fate depended on Issa Rae style moments, we’d have eternal life. Her style team gets it – from head to toe. What do you think? Are you loving the actress in this gorgeous Herve Leger dress?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Talks Entering Her ‘Mogul Era’ In Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Check Out Issa Rae’s Playful Ponytail That Took Only 45-Minutes To Create!

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Page Six

Will Smith, family return to red carpet post-Oscars for ‘Emancipation’ premiere

Will Smith is back on the red carpet — and has his whole family’s support. Eight months after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, Smith stepped out for the premiere of his new movie, “Emancipation,” joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. And the whole Smith crew put on a united front, wearing coordinating shades of black, white and burgundy. Will, 54, looked dapper in a three-piece maroon suit paired with a pink shirt — a look that echoed the coat-and-crewneck combination selected by Trey, whom the actor shares with ex-wife (and new...
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Margot Robbie graced the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The star was dressed in dainty wear and sky-high heels for the occasion. Robbie wore a cream-colored bodycon midi dress fitted with long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. Speaking of the skirt, the dainty style was created with a ruched detail that gave the garment movement and dynamic visuals, diversifying the often heavily replicated style. The Australian wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, the ends emphasized with loose face-framing curls. For footwear, Robbie sported a pair of black peep-toe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled

Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’

Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Footwear News

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reunite in Loafers & Chelsea Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell got reunited at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment— with Kenan Thompson serving as the host for the second year in a row. Thompson was sharply suited for the affair, arriving in a dark velvet tuxedo jacket, which he coordinated with white button-down shirt and blue pleated trousers. The “Saturday Night Live” star completed his look with a satin bow tie and shiny black leather loafers. Mitchell put his own spin on a sophisticated style moment for the event....
SANTA MONICA, CA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

642
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy