khqa.com
Police: Quincy woman arrested for stealing mail
QUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — A Quincy woman was arrested on Saturday for mail and package theft, according to the Quincy Police Department, QPD. Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, officers spotted Ashley Allen, who they knew to have active arrest warrants, in the area of 5th and Cherry. Allen fled...
Missouri grandmother, grandson died in house fire
SALISBURY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri grandmother and her grandson died early Sunday morning in a house fire. When firefighters arrived to fire at 207 West Third Street in Salisbury, Mo., around 1:33 a.m. on Sunday, they found Maxwell Springer, 17, deceased inside the home, according to Missouri's Division of Fire Safety.
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
KHQA's Hometown Hero making a difference in children's lives
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Friday, with the help of Peters Heating and Air Conditioning and Hilbing Autobody, KHQA got the chance to recognize a local woman for her continued innovation and drive in helping better the lives of children and their parents though education. For the past 28 years...
Kids enjoyed outdoor fun at NEMO Annual Youth Hunt
MONTICELLO, Mo. (KHQA) — The Ten Rivers Chapter of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in Lewis County hosted its annual youth hunt on Saturday. The organization invites kids every year to get away from the tv screens and phones and enjoy some time outside hunt. For some kids, they...
