Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Dozens Speak Out on Charles City School Staff Reductions, Board Tables Action
About four dozen people spoke during the public comment session of Monday night’s Charles City School Board meeting, asking Board members to reconsider possible staff reductions and/or reassignments to cut over $750,000 from the school budget. The district is looking at trimming costs in the wake of losing over...
kchanews.com
Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 81, Charles City
Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 81, of Charles City, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
kchanews.com
Staff Reductions Considered by Charles City School Board Monday Night
The Charles City School Board will consider staff reductions in an effort to cut over $750,000 from the school budget when they meet in regular session Monday night (12.12). Budget cuts are necessary following an enrollment report by Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist during the October 25th Board meeting. Dr. Lundquist...
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
kchanews.com
Charles City School District Needs 445 Signatures for $27 Million Bond Referendum Petition
The possibility of staff reductions in the Charles City School District comes while the School Board is looking to get a $27 million bond referendum before voters on March 7th. Last week, the district released the petition to stakeholders in the district with 445 signatures needed to get the measure...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Supervisors Hear Comments on Forthcoming Vacancy
Anyone interested in becoming the Floyd County District 3 Supervisor must submit their application for appointment to the post. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker won the November 8th election for the District 3 seat. However, 10 days later, Hawbaker announced that he would decline the nomination because he was unable to retire from his day job in 2023, preventing him from devoting enough time to serve as Supervisor.
kchanews.com
Minnesota Man Killed in Loading Mishap in Chickasaw County
A Minnesota man has died following a vehicle loading mishap late Monday morning in northeast Chickasaw County. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident occurred shortly before noon Monday near the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street, about six miles north of Lawler. An equipment operator, 21-year-old Joseph Gathje of Lanesboro, Minnesota, was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when the tracked vehicle rolled off the trailer and into the ditch, pinning Gathje underneath and killing him.
kchanews.com
Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago to be Delayed
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man over 10 years ago could be delayed by seven months. 50-year-old Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
kchanews.com
Decorah Man Accused of Killing His Father In Line for Trial Delay
A Decorah Iowa man accused of killing his father may be in line for a new trial date. 44-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah was arrested on March 20th and is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle in Aaron Whittle’s home three days earlier. Whittle has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on February 20, 2023.
kchanews.com
New Chickasaw County Ambulance Gets Reduced Funding
The new Chickasaw County county-run ambulance service could start January 1st on shaky financial footing. During their regular meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on transferring money from Rural Service Basic (RSB) to the new Chickasaw County EMS department. The original budget amendment called for moving about $243,000 from RSB to EMS.
Comments / 0