DROUGHT WATCH: Drought severity ticks upward in Colorado

Photo Credit: Lindsey Martin Webb (iStock).

While nearly the exact same portion of Colorado is experiencing abnormal dryness or worse compared to last week – 83.74 percent, drought severity has seen an uptick.

Last week, only 18.77 percent of the state was experiencing drought in the second tier of severity (of four tiers). This week, that number has increased to 26.34 percent. Not much has changed in terms of severity tiers three (3.77 percent) and four (0.58 percent), but this increase in severity from tier one to tier two is significant.

Much of this severity uptick took place in the Eastern Plains region, with the most severe drought located in the northeast corner of the state.

This is the largest portion of the state in drought stage two or worse since July 26, 2022.

While recent snow has boosted the Colorado snowpack statewide to 110 percent of the to-date median, some parts of the state continue to lag behind when it comes to typical snowfall, particularly in the south and east. Southeastern Colorado's Arkansas River Basin, for example, is at 78 percent of the to-date median in terms of snowpack. Meanwhile, northwest Colorado is at 125 percent of the to-date median.

The National Weather Service is predicting above-norm precipitation for the rest of December. Hopefully, some of that snow lands out east.