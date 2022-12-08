ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NBC News

Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad

ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
The Independent

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
3DPrint.com

Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup

WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
TheStreet

Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals

The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
HackerNoon

Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy

With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
Gizmodo

Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025

On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
HealthDay

Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
CBS San Francisco

