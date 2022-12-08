Read full article on original website
Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad
ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
PV Tech
Voltalia signs MOU for green hydrogen project in Egypt with up to 2.7GW solar and wind
Renewables company Voltalia and Egyptian oil company TAQA Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Egypt to develop, finance and operate a green hydrogen cluster with solar PV and wind power. Located in a greenfield site near Ain Sokhna port in the Suez Canal Economic...
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy
With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
European energy firms dominate landmark California offshore wind auction
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean.
KCRA.com
Offshore Wind California executive answers questions about wind farms off the California coast
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management hosted its first-ever auction for offshore wind leases for two main locations off the California Coast. Dozens of companies submitted bids for five different projects covering a combined area of 580 square miles. These projects will be the first of their kind...
Gizmodo
Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025
On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
