Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends
Cooler Master’s Orb X gaming pod is futuristic and utterly absurd
I like to think I have a pretty nice dual-monitor PC setup, but it turns out that all this time I’ve been working and gaming like a pleb. Or at least, that’s how Cooler Master’s new Orb X gaming chair/enclosure/throne has made me feel. It’s completely ridiculous, but I still can’t promise that I don’t want one to replace my desktop setup.
Digital Trends
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
IGN
Truck Full of Limited Edition Handheld Gaming Consoles Stolen
Earlier this week, an entire truckload of Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP retro handheld consoles was stolen. The consoles in transit were all Evercade EXP Limited Edition versions meant for non-EU clients in the UK, US, and other parts of the world. The stolen handheld consoles were worth a total of US$600,000.
reviewed.com
OwlCrate is the perfect gift for the young reader in your life—here's why
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Gifting season is here—for me, that means I'm busily rounding up all the books that I want to give to people over the holidays. Books are exceedingly personal, caring gifts, but if you're shopping for people who read a lot, and you're not personally invested in the genres they read, finding the perfect title can be daunting.
reviewed.com
Limbitless Solutions — How charity is helping kids get trendy bionic, 3D-printed prosthetics for free
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For Limbitless Solutions president and co-founder Albert Manero, his journey with prosthetics began in perhaps the most mundane way possible: stalled in traffic on the roadways near the University of Central Florida.
reviewed.com
Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 offers a convenient combo of tracker and smartwatch functionality
For exercise aficionados as well as gym newbies, the right fitness tracker can be a great way to motivate yourself to move and track your progress in a range of classic and niche athletic activities, from walking and running to rowing and pickleball. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 (available at Amazon for $249.99) helps you do just that, while also giving you access to convenient smartwatch features such as text notifications and contactless payments via Garmin Pay. But is this fitness tracker-smartwatch hybrid worth forking over $100 more than what you’d pay for our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5? For Garmin fans or someone looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch, it could be.
reviewed.com
This cordless vacuum is not better than Dyson, but it’s a must-buy when on sale
Purchasing a decent vacuum should be on everyone’s checklist on the road to becoming a responsible adult. But shopping for one can be overwhelming. The Tineco Pure One S15 Pet cordless vacuum cleaner is the perfect litmus test. This cleaning tool is a huge step up from bargain basement vacuums, but it is far more affordable than top-tier cordless vacuums. During testing, we found that it had powerful suction, between 10 and 40 minutes of battery life, and plenty of useful attachments.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft testing a new Windows 11 screen recorder so you can stop using the Xbox Game Bar
Higher late than by no means as they are saying: Microsoft is testing out a brand new display recording software to seize on-screen content material for Home windows 11. The long-awaited utility will make its house within the native Snipping Software. Previous to this, individuals would sometimes use the Xbox...
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22623.1028 to Insiders with taskbar fixes
Check out the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes added in the new beta versions of Windows 11 below:. Another fix has been made to resolve the issue of explorer.exe frequently crashing in safe mode. [Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]. Fixed an issue...
Ars Technica
Linux-ready Launch Heavy is a $300 mechanical keyboard for number crunchers
Prebuilt mechanical keyboards often neglect Linux support. Users frequently report success in getting a mechanical keyboard's basic functions to work, but many of these peripherals don't accommodate software for controlling advanced features, like macros, with Linux. Since last year, System76's Launch keyboard has been trying to address that problem. But number crunchers will be much more interested in the new Launch Heavy.
reviewed.com
Does Solo Stove’s new protective barrier add or detract from the firepit experience?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to firepits, Solo Stove makes some of the hottest burning units, easily breaking 1,000°F. While that’s great for warmth, it can be problematic for probing hands and wagging tails. The Solo Stove Fire Pit Surround (available at Solo Stove) , a new accessory exclusively for Solo Stove firepits, attempts to mitigate that problem by adding a stylish, protective barrier around the outside of the firepit. But does it actually accomplish what it’s supposed to do? With a few quirks, yes. Read on to learn more.
The best graphics cards deals in December 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Engadget
Audeze reveals its latest gaming headset with planar magnetic drivers
Has revealed its latest wireless gaming headset. The company claims that Maxwell has a battery life of over 80 hours. When you eventually do need to recharge it, Audeze says you can fully top up the completely depleted battery in 2.5 hours via USB-C or by up to 25 percent of the capacity (which should be enough for a day of usage) in 20 minutes. The headset is said to offer improved low-latency wireless range and stability performance over .
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
pocketnow.com
Save up to 45 percent on Samsung’s M8 Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor, and other great monitors
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have spotted great savings on several amazing monitors that will help your workspace look and feel better, which may also help you become even more productive. Savings start with one of the coolest smart monitors, as Samsung’s M8 series 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV with a Slim-fit webcam comes in at just $400 after an insane 45 percent discount. This outstanding smart monitor usually sells for $730, which means you would score $330 in savings if you choose to take one home.
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
