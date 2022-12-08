ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
rigzone.com

Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022

WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
kitco.com

U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

US gas prices lower than they were a year ago

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the AAA. Gas…
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
CHICAGO, IL
kitco.com

Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...

