Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
Markets Insider
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
kitco.com
U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
OPEC and China Could Drive Oil Back Over $100 a Barrel: 6 Big Dividend Winners
Though many of the top energy stocks have backed up from their summertime highs, crude prices could be poised to spike. These six Buy-rated stocks are among the best values and offer investors growth potential and big, dependable dividends.
US gas prices lower than they were a year ago
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the AAA. Gas…
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
JPMorgan's quant guru says it's time to sell energy stocks as massive outperformance relative to oil prices isn't likely to last
A tactical trade in energy stocks is shaping up after oil prices have erased all of their 2022 gains. JPMorgan recommends investors sell energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. "The catalyst for convergence would be a pullback in the broad equity market," Kolanovic...
Follow the markets to see where U.S. natural gas activity is high
Market intelligence shows U.S. shale drillers may be following the market when determining where next to drill.
kitco.com
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
