The 2022 Honda CRF300L Rally Is the Donkey of Adventure Bikes You Can Rely On
Jonathon KleinWith just 27 horsepower, the Honda CRF300L Rally isn't fast. But it's not about going fast, it's about not stopping.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
RideApart
Ducati And Locman Release A New Collection Of Classy Timepieces
For a lot of us, motorcycles aren’t simply a pastime or a means to get around; they’re a lifestyle. As such, we like surrounding ourselves with products that remind us of our two-wheeled obsession even when we’re not aboard our beloved steeds. Now, the simphood for motorcycles varies depending on the brand. With diehard brand loyalists willing to defend their manufacturer of choice to the death.
Top Speed
A Bigger KTM RC Is Coming To Fulfill Your Supersport Needs
The KTM RC 390 is an uber-fun small sportbike, and it has reigned supreme in its segment for a while now. However, ever since its arrival in 2014, it has made us daydream about a more powerful full-faired KTM and what it’d be capable of, especially considering the factory’s MotoGP success. Now, it finally looks like an answer is coming soon, as a prototype of the RC 990 has been spotted testing.
Top Speed
Here's What The Mustang Mach-E GT Could Look If It Wasn’t An EV
With a history dating back to 1964, the Mustang is an icon of the American automotive market - in fact, it is an icon of America, period. Just say the name, and everyone out there will think of a powerful muscle car, be it a coupe or a convertible. So, you can imagine why the enthusiasts were mad when Ford decided to add the Mustang name to its new all-electric Mach-E crossover. Why should it have the Mustang name when it is nothing like it? People even asked Ford to remove the Mustang name from the Mach-E nomenclature, but the company failed to listen. It keeps insisting that the Mustang Mach-E is, after all, a Mustang. Be it a true Mustang or not, the Mach-E took us down a path with no return. Now that there is an electric Mustang SUV, what if there was also an ICE-powered one?
Top Speed
Ravishing Suzuki Hayabusa GP Edition Is The Perfect Sportbike For MotoGP Fans
Even though Suzuki is retiring from MotoGP, the Japanese factory has enjoyed its share of recent success. It took the rider’s title in 2020 with Joan Mir while Alex Rins won the last two out of the three races this year. All this is a sure-shot call for a celebration, and Suzuki’s done exactly that in the best way possible, i.e. by introducing a special edition of its flagship sportbike, called the Hayabusa GP Edition.
Top Speed
Future Of Hyundai N To Be Electric
With the teased Ioniq 5 N, which will be launched in 2023, and the RN22e prototype, which is supposed to make an electric Ioniq 6 N palatable for 2024, Hyundai has already shown a first glimpse of the electric future of its performance sub-brand N. Now there is more information about the future model roadmap of Hyundai N, which suggests a gradual phase-out of the combustion models. The brand is then likely to offer only all-electric models in the near future.
Top Speed
10 Custom Bikes That Make Your Harley-Davidson Look Boring
It’s not easy being a motorcycle manufacturer: you have to design motorcycles that will appeal to as many customers as possible, alienating as few as possible, while at the same time being different enough to stand out from the crowd, but not too different! Not for them the flights of fancy that custom builders can indulge in, which are the product of hundreds of hours of imagination and fabrication. Harley-Davidson’s position in motorcycling has to be pretty secure, you would think, but that can’t stop them from having nightmares when they look at some of the incredible bikes coming out of custom shops around the world and its customers ask, ‘well, why couldn’t Harley build something that looks that good?’ Here are our top 10 custom bikes that we think Harley-Davidson should be taking a very close look at for inspiration for its next new models.
Top Speed
Revisiting The Top 5 Hits At EICMA 2022
The EICMA motorcycling trade show, held annually in Milan, Italy, is the place where bikemakers traditionally showcase their upcoming models. The 2022 EICMA was held on Nov. 8-13, along with Ducati, in the Fiera di Milano pavilion at Rho. This year’s event had a couple surprises up its sleeve, once again teasing us with first glimpses at some of the best new motorbikes and cycle products coming to showrooms near you. Here’s a look at some of the biggest hits from the 2022 EICMA trade show.
Top Speed
Watch This 1,000-Horsepower 911 Turbo S Humiliate A McLaren 765LT
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the epitome of what Porsche is known for - performance. Sitting on the top of the 911 lineup, the Turbo S is often called the supercar killer because of its astounding 2.1-second 0-60 time and sub-10 second quarter-mile times. Many tuners have sprinkled some of their magic into the Turbo S’ 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six to churn out more power, and this M-Engineering tuned 992 Turbo S with a whopping 910 horsepower at the wheels is a prime example. But can it deliver all that power in a drag race against a lightweight McLaren 765LT Spider, which is also almost twice the 911’s price?
Top Speed
Watch As Two Crazy Italians Build And Race The Ultimate Fiat X1/9 Silhouette Track Car
There’s something exotic about Italian sports cars even if they are not Ferrari- or Lamborghini- caliber. Italian car enthusiast, David Chironi, is what you might call the Italian Chris Harris. While his focus was to get behind the wheel of the most iconic cars ever made, his series “Dal Pollaio alla Pista” - From the Chicken Coop to the Track translated from Italian – is about finding neglected or abandoned cars (like barn finds) and giving them a second chance in life as track cars. This Fiat X1/9 is no exception, and it went from being an incubator for chicken eggs to being a vicious track weapon. The total transformation of this small, mid-engine Italian took six months, and the result is incredible.
Top Speed
Track Day Monster: Donkervoort Wants To Embarrass The World's Supercars With The New F22
There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.
Top Speed
This Porsche 904 Carrera GTS Was Entered In The 24 Hours Of Le Mans
Surviving the racing circuits of the 1960s and living to tell the tale nearly six decades later is no small feat, and that's what makes this particular 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS a rare bird. Particularly so considering the Carrera GTS once banged doors in the lead-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, even if a stroke of bad luck meant it never saw the official green flag. This stunning Porche FIA GT Sports Car with a silver metallic exterior and blue/gray interior has an interesting history, and the model itself led to one of the most iconic Porsche race cars in the brand's history.
Top Speed
Meet The FiaBusa: A Classic Fiat 500 With A Hayabusa Heart
This Fiat 500 has had a transplant… and it’s mental. The ‘Fiabusa’ is a Fiat 500 that’s had its engine swapped for a 197 horsepower, 11,000 RPM redlining Hayabusa 1340cc engine. Petrol Ped has featured two modified Fiat 500s on their Youtube channel developed by Zcars, one is the Fiabusa and the other has a Subaru engine swap. In part one of their Youtube series, we take a look at the thrilling Fiabusa.
Top Speed
This Chinese Electric Motorcycle Suits American City Ventures
With hefty fuel bills and environmental concerns, EVs make more sense than ever. But you can’t just wake up one day, bury gas-powered vehicles, and switch to an EV. There has to be a natural progression (testing the waters basically) and small electric motorcycles are by far the best option to do exactly that. Owing to this, several companies are creating E-motorcycles, and the newest entrant is Shanghai-based Yadea. Though the Chinese company is one of the biggest electric scooter companies in the world, the Keeness VFD is its first electric motorcycle, and it looks perfect for tight American cities.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The 2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV
Despite Porsche’s R&D Chief, Michael Steiner, saying many times that the electric 718 wouldn’t happen anytime soon, in early 2022 the company confirmed that the 718 EV is indeed on its way. A first all-electric 718 Boxster Concept will be unveiled sometime soon, while the production version should follow in 2025 as Porsche's third electric car, following the Taycan and the Macan EV. It will take inspiration from the Mission R Concept, and it seems that the first prototypes are already out testing in the cold weather of the Arctic Circle.
Top Speed
The Alpha Motors Montage Coupe Is A $500,000 Retro-Futuristic EV
For those who want a unique, electric, and ultra-exclusive coupe - who also happen to have a half million dollars to spare - California's Alpha Motors has introduced its Montage Coupe. The Irvine, California-based company has previously introduced its JAX Crossover, and Wolf Pickup but is now taking an all new direction the Montage Coupe. Featuring a neo-retro design and an upmarket interior, Alpha Motors says the model was introduced to support electrification as the brand eyes mass production of its models.
Top Speed
The Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition Is A Rare C4 'Vette
The Chevrolet Corvette may be the definitive American sports car, but it wasn’t always at its best. Whether it was GM’s approach or simply, the times, the fourth-generation Corvette wasn’t considered the sports car’s finest hours. Nevertheless, it was not only a good all-around sports car proposition (for its time), but it also had its fair share of great editions. The 35th Anniversary edition was not the most powerful C4 Corvette, but it was special in its own right. One of the 2,050 examples built is currently being auctioned off on carsandbids.com for what, at the time of this writing, would be considered dirt cheap for a Corvette.
Top Speed
Leaked Documents Reveal BMW M3 CS Is Coming To The U.S. With 543 Horses
The upcoming BMW M3 CS has been shrouded in secrecy for a while now. While we know it's indeed coming next year, BMW has remained mostly tight-lipped at some of the important details about this more potent M3. That is until someone decided that it was a good idea to leak the internal documents of the M3 CS way before its official debut.
Top Speed
The Aston Martin V-12 Zagato Is Knuckle-Bitingly Gorgeous
If you really like Aston Martin but are in the market for something more unique than the "ordinary" DBS or DB11, you could go for the Valhalla, which will set you back no less than $800,000. Or you could buy, and bear with us now, a ten-year-old Vantage. Sounds insane, right? Well not really. You see, this is not just some ordinary Aston Martin Vantage. No, we are talking about Aston Martin Vantage V-12 Zagato, and that moniker at the end gives this car a whole new meaning.
