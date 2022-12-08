ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
epicstream.com

epicstream.com

epicstream.com

epicstream.com

TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
epicstream.com

SPY

Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
epicstream.com

Chainsaw Man Fans Celebrate Operation Super Smart With Power, Denji, & Kishibe Fan Art

To celebrate the release of Episode 10 today, a Chainsaw Man fan artist released a special fan art of Power, Denji, and Kishibe in their Operation Super Smart looks. Specifically, this fan art is based on a picture of some iconic actors, albeit changed to the trio that takes center stage in the anime’s latest episode.
Billboard

A Step-by-Step Guide to HBO Max: What to Watch & How to Join for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Curious about HBO Max? From hit movies and documentaries to comedy specials and more, the streaming giant has enough content to keep everyone in the household entertained. Keep reading to learn more about HBO Max, including membership plans, pricing and how to get a free trial. What Is HBO Max? HBO Max is the streaming platform launched by Warner Bros in 2020. The platform, which replaced HBO Go, gained...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Battles With ‘Manifest’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart During Season 5 Debut Week

Manifest recorded another week with over 2B viewing minutes from November 7 to November 13, placing it atop Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts once again. But, The Crown came pretty close to overtaking the supernatural drama during Season 5’s debut week. The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the streamer on November 4. In Season 4’s second week on the streamer, the series racked up 2.28B viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. That’s a 67% increase compared to the 1.37B minutes viewed the series scored the week prior. Netflix also took the No. 2 spot on the chart, with The Crown racking up...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video: She Said Is Now Available To Stream

Although you can still catch it in theaters, She Said is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released mid-November, the drama received a very favorable 74 Metascore with film critics at Metacritic, while She Said also received an A CinemaScore from general audiences. While this movie wasn't a big hit in theaters with a $8.8 million box office worldwide, it's likely that She Said will find a bigger audience at home.
AdWeek

HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video

HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...

