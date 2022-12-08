Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
musictimes.com
Peter Cooper Cause of Death: Country Hall Executive Dead 1 Week After Suffering Injury
Peter Cooper, a well-known personality in the country music industry for being a music journalist, singer, and executive for the Country Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 52. Last week, the musician's friends, fans, and family have been worried and keeping him in their thoughts after...
Popculture
Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury
Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
