ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury

Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Watch Christine McVie’s Final Public Performance at 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show

The devastating news of Christine McVie’s death hit Wednesday afternoon, and we’re still processing it along with Fleetwood Mac fans all over the globe. “We were so lucky to have a life with her,” Fleetwood Mac said in a group statement. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” When Rolling Stone spoke with McVie in June, she was excited about her new LP Songbird (A Solo Collection), but very skeptical that she’d ever return to the road with Fleetwood Mac. “I don’t feel physically up for...
Variety

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
The Independent

The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dies aged 84

Jet Black, drummer of new-wave rock band The Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday December 6.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy