ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittney Griner Release Footage Surfaces Online

The prisoner swap was caught on camera. Earlier today, Brittney Griner was officially released from a Russian prison. Griner had been stationed in a labor camp where she was going to serve nine years for drug possession. However, the United States government was able to negotiate a prisoner swap. The...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
People

Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'

Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
themorninghustle.com

Footage Surfaces Of The Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Exchange [VIDEO]

Earlier today, CBS News broke the story that Brittney Griner would be released from a Russian Detention Center after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. Footage of the moment shot by Russian Media Outlet TASS has now surfaced online as Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout crossed paths on a UAE Airport Tarmac.
The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Brittney Griner freed

President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks after the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner through a 1-for-1 prisoner swap with Russia for arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner has been in Russian custody since February, when she was arrested by Moscow authorities for possessing cannabis vaping cartridges. The arrest came one week…
The Guardian

Explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv

Explosions in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have been heard in the early hours of Wednesday. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that blasts hit the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday. “Emergency services dispatched,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.”. Oleksiy Kuleba, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy