Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittney Griner Release Footage Surfaces Online
The prisoner swap was caught on camera. Earlier today, Brittney Griner was officially released from a Russian prison. Griner had been stationed in a labor camp where she was going to serve nine years for drug possession. However, the United States government was able to negotiate a prisoner swap. The...
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
BBC
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
themorninghustle.com
Footage Surfaces Of The Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Exchange [VIDEO]
Earlier today, CBS News broke the story that Brittney Griner would be released from a Russian Detention Center after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. Footage of the moment shot by Russian Media Outlet TASS has now surfaced online as Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout crossed paths on a UAE Airport Tarmac.
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Brittney Griner freed
President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver remarks after the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner through a 1-for-1 prisoner swap with Russia for arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner has been in Russian custody since February, when she was arrested by Moscow authorities for possessing cannabis vaping cartridges. The arrest came one week…
