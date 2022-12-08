Read full article on original website
Related
5 cartoons about Brittney Griner's release
John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
ESPN did not use photo of ex-NFL player in Brittney Griner article
CLAIM: ESPN used a photo of former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald in an article on WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A screenshot of a real ESPN article was manipulated, exchanging a photo of Griner for one of Fitzgerald. The original article never used an image of Fitzgerald, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.
Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap
President Biden announced Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody in a high-profile prisoner swap with Russian convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down what led to the prisoner swap and how Paul Whelan’s family are reacting to the news. Dec. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0