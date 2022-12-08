In a recent video, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor showed off his loadout for the Vaznev 9K, an SMG that he believes is overpowered in the right scenario. While the meta for Warzone 2 has been established, with many guns being considered top-tier picks by the community, that does not mean that off-meta weapons can't be viable. When compared to the MP5 or the Fennec, many off-meta picks may seem to fall short but that isn't always the case. Metaphor, known for his loadout showcases in Warzone 2, shows off a build for the Vaznev 9K that he believes is strong enough to be given a look at.

5 DAYS AGO