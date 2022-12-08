Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 expert reveals Signal 50 build to end the best sniper rifle debate
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has shown off an “overpowered” Signal 50 build, explaining that the MW2 sniper loadout propelled him to multiple victories. Warzone 2.0’s meta is not yet set in stone, with the game mode still relatively early in its life cycle. Almost every day players make significant discoveries that move weapons up or down the tier list.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here with the new DMZ extraction mode. This is more of an objective-based sandbox game that plays very different to battle royale. With many ways to tackle a round, including a variety of objectives all set in a PvPvE environment, it can be a lot to take in. Here we'll list some tips and general information to help you get started and make the most of your time in DMZ mode.
Warzone YouTuber Believes Underused SMG is Overpowered
In a recent video, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor showed off his loadout for the Vaznev 9K, an SMG that he believes is overpowered in the right scenario. While the meta for Warzone 2 has been established, with many guns being considered top-tier picks by the community, that does not mean that off-meta weapons can't be viable. When compared to the MP5 or the Fennec, many off-meta picks may seem to fall short but that isn't always the case. Metaphor, known for his loadout showcases in Warzone 2, shows off a build for the Vaznev 9K that he believes is strong enough to be given a look at.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
Best SMG in Warzone 2 is Revealed by WhosImmortal in His Latest Video
WhosImmortal has given audiences, what he believes to be, the top SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in his latest video. Warzone 2 has been out for a couple of weeks now, giving plenty of time for the Call of Duty community to weed out which guns are the absolute best. In terms of SMGs, opinions have varied from the Lachmann Sub on account of its high TTK to the extremely mobile Vasnev 9K. While those SMGs are mighty in their own ways, content creator WhosImmortal has instead chosen the Fennec 45 as the King of SMGs.
JGOD reveals simple trick to get cash fast in Warzone 2
Earning cash to buy back your teammates or loadout weapons in Warzone 2 is challenging, but JGOD revealed a simple solution. Warzone 2 introduced a new buy station and loadout system, which removes the ability to purchase loadout drops from buy stations. Instead, a random drop event and completing strongholds offer full loadouts.
Warzone 2 players demand massive changes for “stupid” two-hit melees
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players aren’t happy with the two-hit melee system, which many think is far too overpowered. Some Warzone 2 users strongly detest the title’s hand-to-hand combat mechanics; however, the system wasn’t favored in Warzone, either. Footage of the original battle royale’s broken melee...
JackFrags “convinced” Warzone 2 damage is hugely bugged after inexplicable deaths
CoD content creator JackFrags has explained why he’s “convinced” there are major issues with weapon damage in Warzone 2.0, sharing his investigation in a December 9 YouTube video. Warzone 2.0 has got off to a strong if imperfect start. Issues surrounding crashing bugs and complaints over time-to-kill...
Best snipers in Modern Warfare 2
Regardless of the fancy new assault rifles or SMGs added into the game, snipers have always been the favorite among players with the trend continuing in Modern Warfare 2—and for good reason. Snipers are powerful, stealthy, and can pick enemies off from distances unfathomable to a shotgun. That being...
Best Perrserker Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If trainers are having a tough time dealing with high-level Fairy-type Tera Raids, then this Perrserker build will help make quick work of those frustrating post-game battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Perrserker is the Gen 8 evolution of Galarian Meowth. After regional forms were introduced in Gen 7’s Alola,...
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Overwatch 2 Level Designer explains why map pools are “needed” each new season
The Overwatch 2 developers have explained why seasonal map pools exist and what players can expect from returning maps down the road. Map pools have returned to Overwatch in OW2 giving players a set number of available locations to queue into when they select Quick Play or Competitive, but not everyone has been a fan.
Forspoken preview: Eye-catching combat, fluid movement, & a mysterious new world
Forspoken brings eye-catching combat, fluid movement, and a mysterious new world to the table while putting you in the shoes of Frey and her talkative companion, Cuff. Square Enix are known for their iconic Final Fantasy series that’s beloved by fans across the globe, but in 2023 they’re introducing a new IP in the form of Forspoken.
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s pricey Collector’s Edition is missing lightsaber parts
Limited Run Games has revealed a pricey Collector’s Edition for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but the accompanying Lightsaber is missing one key component. After months of leaks and rumors, EA and developer Respawn finally unveiled a gameplay trailer for Jedi Survivor during the 2022 Game Awards. Better still, the...
Pokemon Go leak shows possible Kecleon encounter coming soon
A Pokemon Go datamine has offered potential information about future updates for the mobile app, including the possible debut of a “Transparent” encounter featuring the chameleon Pokemon Kecleon. Pokemon Go fans are always looking forward to the next debut or new mechanic in the mobile app. Both Shiny...
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam
It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
Apex Legends leaker confirms previously uncovered weapon will drop with Season 16
Apex Legends Season 16 information has finally confirmed the addition of a previously leaked assault rifle – the burst fire Nemesis AR. Apex Legends Season 15 – primarily due to its lack of buffs or nerfs for any Legend – bucked the trend for Respawn’s BR.
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
