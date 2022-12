On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Elon Academy hosted approximately 70 high school scholars on Elon’s campus for the program’s final Saturday Program of 2022. As a part of the resources provided to students in the Elon Academy, a morning of college planning workshops is held monthly during the school year. Scholars attended these workshops in September, October, November and December, and will resume with four more Saturday Programs each month starting in January 2023.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO