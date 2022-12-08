ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAIy9_0jcCgoKC00

Local Twisted Sugar franchisees, Katie and Russ Forsberg, plan on opening another three locations in the Valley through 2024, as well as one slightly further afield in Show Low.

The slate of new stores begins next spring in Surprise at 13536 N Prasada Pkwy, followed by another spring opening at 5171 Club Lake Rd in Show Low. By early 2024, Twisted Sugar will be joining the upcoming Pebble Creek Village Marketplace at 15611 W McDowell Rd in Goodyear, before the husband-and-wife team launches a storefront at the corner of I-17 and Dove Valley Rd in North Phoenix.

The Forsberg’s began their Twisted Sugar journey in 2021 when they opened their first store in Russ Forsberg’s hometown of Peoria. Since then, they’ve become an integral part of the community, serving as not only a destination for sweet treats but also a safe gathering spot and initial foray into the working world for many local high schoolers.

“The Peoria community has been so awesome,” Katie Forsberg tells What Now Phoenix. “One of the biggest things we love is our employees. We love the amazing employees that we have and the opportunity we have to work with a lot of high school students.”

Forsberg goes on to say that her daughter, who attends the nearby Liberty High School, recently canvassed Twisted Sugar’s employees, asking for photographs that can be used in the school’s yearbook for a spot honoring the cookie shop as a popular hangout.

“It’s definitely been a fun, community-involved go-to place for treats and it’s been super fun to be involved with that,” says Katie Forsberg.

Twisted Sugar, which was founded in 2016, is a growing brand that specializes in handcrafted cookies, sodas, and signature shakes dubbed “twisters.” Each store is responsible for baking its own inventory of 20 different cookie varieties – as well as the cookie of the month – fresh, every day, using regionally sourced ingredients and never a prepackaged mix that’s shipped in.

“We are very proud of the product that we have,” says Forsberg, adding, “We have an amazing baker who does a fabulous job.”



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

The 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities

Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Zoolights & Things To Do in the Valley This Week

December 16-24 A cynical teenager is transported inside the world of the iconic holiday poem with the stunts of derring-do you’ve come to expect from Cirque du Soleil. Check website for times. $35-$110, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, 602-514-2919, livenation.com. Gladys Knight. December 16. No word...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views

10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Outdoor plant advice as chilly weather is on its way to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX - Berridge Nurseries in Phoenix is getting ready for a visit from chilly weather, possibly freezing, and workers there suggest you do the same. "For that situation, we would probably recommend doing some frost clothing or moving plants if they're in pots underneath some patio areas and stuff where they've got some protection over the top," said Mark Pfeil with Berridge Nurseries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner

An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
MESA, AZ
12 News

How much rain fell in the Valley Monday morning?

PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

YC’s defies challenges to open new store

The pandemic was tough for restaurants, and Geoff Stanisic can attest to that. The owner of build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill says he is grateful that the industry has returned to some semblance of normalcy. “We’re just very grateful,” Stanisic says. “A lot of establishments didn’t...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

4 Valley restaurants named on OpenTable’s top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX — Four restaurants from the Valley and five from Arizona made OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2022 list. Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, The Henry and Steak 44 of Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona all cracked the list. The restaurant review and reservation service...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
806
Followers
305
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy