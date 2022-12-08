Read full article on original website
Related
The Voice coach Gwen Stefani breaks down in tears over husband Blake Shelton’s final season on show
THE Voice Coach Gwen Stefani has broken down in tears after talking about her husband, Blake Shelton's, last season. The couple only has one show left together, as next week is the season 22 finale. Gwen walked the red carpet after the show on Monday and talked to Entertainment Tonight...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton says he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ to ‘invest’ in his stepfather duties
When Blake Shelton leaves "The Voice" in 2023, he will be turning his chair for a new audience: the family he shares with wife Gwen Stefani. During a Dec. 7 interview with People, Shelton, 46, opened up about how being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — has changed him.
Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Talking About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’
As Blake Shelton gets ready to enter his final season on “The Voice,” those in his corner are having a tough time imagining him leaving. As for his wife, Gwen Stefani, she’s having a challenging time imagining being on the show without her husband by her side.
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
'The Voice' Top 8—Eliminated Singer Says Show Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Two more contestants have been eliminated from "The Voice" ahead of the semi-finals, leaving just eight acts left.
Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series
The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)
Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) An all-star lineup of artists, including Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton, Matt Sorum and Timothy B. Schmit, have joined forces on a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”. Shelton handles vocals on the track, with the country superstar delivering a distinctive...
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are bringing their new show Barmageddon to their current show The Voice. To get fans excited about Barmageddon's upcoming premiere on USA Network on Dec. 5, the two friends got their Voice cast mates Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to go head-to-head in one of the game show's classic competitions, "keg kurling." The game is a version of shuffleboard that uses empty beer kegs in place of discs.
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'
The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being...
Blake Shelton Says He Will Never Walk Away from Music: 'You Might as Well Poison Me!'
In PEOPLE's latest cover story, the country superstar gets candid about fame, family and career He may be stepping back from The Voice next year, but Blake Shelton isn't going anywhere. As he gears up for his latest tour kicking off in February 2023, the country superstar is also figuring out his next steps when it comes to his music career. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it," he tells PEOPLE in its latest cover story. Still,...
‘The Voice’ Stars Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Open Up About New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’
The premiere of Barmageddon is only days away, and its creators, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly recently got together to share a few teasers before the big day. The USA Network series will follow the longtime friends as they host celebrity matchups inside of Shelton’s Nashville, TN, honkey tonk, Ole Red. Contestants will play various off-the-wall games while having some “adult spring break fun.”
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Blake Shelton Credits Gwen Stefani's Stepsons For Finding A New Purpose In Life
Country singer Blake Shelton might be best known for his long-standing spot in one of the infamous red chairs on The Voice, but he is actually so much more than that now that he’s a stepdad. Though he doesn’t have any biological children, he credits new wife, Gwen Stefani and her kids with changing his whole outlook on life.
Comments / 0