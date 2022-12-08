Read full article on original website
MedPAC Endorsing 2024 Medicare Payment Increases To Congress
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission has hammered out draft recommendations asking Congress to boost 2024 Medicare payment rates for hospitals and clinicians by at least 1% over what the law prescribes, and likely higher for safety-net facilities. MedPAC wants Congress to increase hospitals and clinicians' 2024 Medicare payment rates. If...
The government should be ahead of the curve on abortion coverage, not behind
If we’ve learned anything from the midterm elections, it’s that the American people will not tolerate the chaos and tragedies that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has wreaked. Americans across the country, from California to Kentucky, don’t want politicians intruding on their reproductive healthcare...
How the new Congress can improve drug pricing reform
The key to fairer drug prices is the growth and availability of generic equivalents and biosimilars.
Congressional negotiators reach government funding deal ahead of Friday deadline
WASHINGTON — Negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on funding the government through the end of its current fiscal year, as lawmakers scampered to meet a midnight Friday deadline when existing funds expire. They did not say how much money they had agreed on, providing no details in statements from three key appropriations negotiators, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, Republican Senator Richard Shelby and Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro. “If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by Dec. 23,” Shelby said in a statement. The news came hours after the House began moving a...
It’s time for Congress to act on DACA
As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent. DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures. Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Health Care — FDA halts authorization of last COVID antibody drug
RIP to Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter responsible for some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits. Today in health, the rise of new COVID-19 omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 has led to the one remaining monoclonal antibody treatment no longer being authorized by the FDA. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where...
Nevada U.S. senator introduces 'abortion funds' bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced legislation Thursday that would create a federal grant program for organizations that connect women to reproductive health care and abortion resources, her office announced. Such organizations include "abortion funds and community health clinics" identified as patient navigators. The Women's...
U.S. Supreme Court mulls Biden immigration enforcement shift
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday struggled over a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to implement guidelines - challenged by two conservative-leaning states - shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
Changing the Richland mushroom cloud, Trump and abortion among Herald letter topics
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/06/2022
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize...
3 US lawmakers draft bill calling for ban on TikTok due to connection to China
Three United States lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban the social media platform TikTok from operating in the U.S. due to its parent company’s connection to China.
It’s Time to Enroll in Obamacare for 2023. Here’s How.
Open enrollment for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act (the ACA, or Obamacare) started November 1. The below posts were originally from HealthCare.gov and cross-posted to HIV.gov. You have until January 15, 2023, to apply for new health coverage or change your health plan for 2023. If you...
Supreme Court Says California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban Stands
CNBC notes that voters "overwhelmingly" approved of the ban, but the tobacco industry tried to block it — unsuccessfully now that the Supreme Court has ruled. Meanwhile, vape retailer Avail has lost its challenge to the FDA's denial of approval to sell its products. The Supreme Court on Monday...
