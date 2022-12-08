ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
khn.org

MedPAC Endorsing 2024 Medicare Payment Increases To Congress

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission has hammered out draft recommendations asking Congress to boost 2024 Medicare payment rates for hospitals and clinicians by at least 1% over what the law prescribes, and likely higher for safety-net facilities. MedPAC wants Congress to increase hospitals and clinicians' 2024 Medicare payment rates. If...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Congressional negotiators reach government funding deal ahead of Friday deadline

WASHINGTON — Negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on funding the government through the end of its current fiscal year, as lawmakers scampered to meet a midnight Friday deadline when existing funds expire. They did not say how much money they had agreed on, providing no details in statements from three key appropriations negotiators, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, Republican Senator Richard Shelby and Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro. “If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by Dec. 23,” Shelby said in a statement. The news came hours after the House began moving a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to act on DACA

As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent.    DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures.  Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada U.S. senator introduces 'abortion funds' bill

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced legislation Thursday that would create a federal grant program for organizations that connect women to reproductive health care and abortion resources, her office announced. Such organizations include "abortion funds and community health clinics" identified as patient navigators. The Women's...
NEVADA STATE
Montana Free Press

Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
MONTANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
TEXAS STATE
Cancer Health

It’s Time to Enroll in Obamacare for 2023. Here’s How.

Open enrollment for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act (the ACA, or Obamacare) started November 1. The below posts were originally from HealthCare.gov and cross-posted to HIV.gov. You have until January 15, 2023, to apply for new health coverage or change your health plan for 2023. If you...
khn.org

Supreme Court Says California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban Stands

CNBC notes that voters "overwhelmingly" approved of the ban, but the tobacco industry tried to block it — unsuccessfully now that the Supreme Court has ruled. Meanwhile, vape retailer Avail has lost its challenge to the FDA's denial of approval to sell its products. The Supreme Court on Monday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy