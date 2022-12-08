Read full article on original website
How to gift the perfect bottle of wine this holiday season
(BPT) - 'Tis the season … of stressing over what to get everyone on your list. Choosing the right gift for your loved ones can be quite a daunting task, but there’s one gift that can delight friends and family alike — a great bottle of wine.
CNBC
The easiest way to travel full time? See what a 28-year-old paid for an apartment on a cruise ship
Austin Wells loves to travel the world. But he doesn't like long flights, jet lag or an unsettled routine. And that's why, Wells, who is 28 and lives in San Diego, leased a residence on board a luxury boat that he will move into — and work remotely from — for at least three years as it sails around the world. It comes complete with medical services, a farmer's market, private kitchens and an exercise center, along with 24-hour room service, a co-working space and spa.
prestigeonline.com
Chateau Lafite Rothschild Adds its First New Wine in Over 100 Years
Chateau Lafite Rothschild Adds its First New Wine in Over 100 Years. In recent years, many of the most expensive wines in the world — including the most expensive bottle ever sold — have been courtesy of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti in the French region of Burgundy. But for many drinkers, the first wine producer that comes to mind for its priciness is from another part of France: Château Lafite Rothschild. The famed Bordeaux winery held the most expensive bottle record before Romanée-Conti snatched it in 2018 and, as of this time last year, was still listed by Liv-ex as the most traded fine wine brand in the world.
I Tried Proxies, an N/A Wine Alternative That Even Michelin-Starred Spots Love
A few years ago, I was at a wine tasting with a French couple that imports from low-intervention producers in France. One of the importers told me she was going to be leading a wine seminar at a local restaurant that evening and asked me what I would want to know about wine if I was there. Half-jokingly, I said she needed to answer the question: “What is wine?” She looked confused, and said, “Well, it’s just fermented grapes,” as if I was just some goddamn idiot. She didn’t find it funny at all, which brought me great shame. Luckily, I had an empty glass and was surrounded by open bottles of wine.
11 Outstanding Super Tuscan Wines to Buy Right Now
The Super Tuscan movement began quite innocently when Marchese Mario Incisa della Roccheta and his wife moved to coastal Tuscany in the 1940s and planted Cabernet Sauvignon vines that he had brought over from Bordeaux. He only made wines for personal family consumption until his relative Piero Antinori convinced him to sell 250 cases of his wine commercially. It was an instant international hit. Around the same time the Antinori family decided to go against Chianti DOC regulations and eliminated white grapes from their Chianti blend. The DOC promptly punished the nonconformists and forced them to label their wines as...
Why You Should Be Drinking More Wine from Sicily and Puglia
From the flanks of Mt. Etna to the heat of Salento, Sicily and Puglia are among the most exciting regions in the world of southern Italian wine.
SFGate
Pea Soup Andersen’s has delighted Calif. travelers with decades of soup
Anyone who’s done the interminable drive on Interstate 5 between San Francisco and Los Angeles will tell you: It is deeply boring. It is flat and beige, with its most notable sensory experience coming through the nose, thanks to Harris Feeding Company near Coalinga (sample Google review: “smells like my bathroom after i have some spicy del taco food”).
Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello
Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
winemag.com
Australia’s Riverland Rethinks Its Bulk Wine Model
Riverland—Australia’s largest wine growing region is one of its least known. Located northeast of Adelaide, Riverland covers 1,584 square miles along the South Australian stretch of the Murray River and is home to over 54,000 acres of vines. In 2022, Riverland fruit comprised 32% of Australia’s total crush by volume. Combine this with the fruit of neighboring inland regions and the figure jumps to a staggering 73% of Australian wine’s entire production.
Jalopnik
Tesla's New Tequila Glasses Are Designed to Ruin Your Tequila Drinking Experience
A few years back, Tesla decided that as well as making electric cars, it should also make tequila. It was part of a wave through the liquor industry that saw The Rock, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, and a boatload of other famous faces start shipping their own brands of tequila. Now, for anyone who was daft enough to buy a spirit made by a car company, the automaker has a set of glasses that match the design of its tequila. And I hate them.
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
hereisoregon.com
Gamine brings a winemaker’s playful touch to the table
Kate Norris’s work with partner Thomas Monroe at Division Winemaking Co. has earned them global recognition. Their wines can be found around the world on the tables of such legendary restaurants as Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Norris also has a project called Gamine,...
France 24
India's top wine producer bets on changing tastes with market debut
India's largest winemaker Sula Vineyards is heading to the stock market, betting on the diversifying tastebuds of a booming urban middle class in a country that has long favoured strong liquor. Wine makes up less than one percent of India's massive alcohol market, with spirits the overwhelming drink of choice...
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
A Special Getaway on Lake Como
Where better to spend three indulgent nights than in the largest suite on Lake Como: the 2,700-square-foot Bellini, inside the newly opened Passalacqua. The 18th-century mansion was reborn as a hotel earlier this year under the auspices of Grand Hotel Tremezzo CEO Valentina de Santis. When you do emerge from the suite, which is named after the composer who once played the piano here, this package (designed exclusively for Robb Report readers) includes private tours of both the nearby Villa del Balbianello, famed for its terraced gardens and spotlighted in Casino Royale, and the lake itself on Passalacqua’s own boat. Then...
The Espresso Martini Replaced the Manhattan as One of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails of 2022
If you’ve been seeing espresso martinis and/or ordering one everywhere you go this year, you’re in good company. According to research firm CGA by NielsenIQ, the caffeinated libation was one of the 10 most ordered cocktails at U.S. bars this year, bumping the Manhattan off the list. The drink’s rise in popularity is further proof that the ‘90s revival is in full swing.
winemag.com
The Briny Origins of the Dirty Martini
Forget sugary Appletinis and fruit juice-spiked Mississippi Bourbon Punch. If your drink preferences skew more savory than sweet, the dirty martini belongs in your order queue. With a deep umami kick from a heavy-handed splash of salty olive brine, this cocktail has earned its honored spot in the cocktail canon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
