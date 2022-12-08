Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
agupdate.com
Report backs up nitrogen, tillage changes with data
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Earlier this year, the Precision Conservation Management program — a program led by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association — released its data summary report for 2015-21. The report provides anonymized results for over 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.
agupdate.com
Corn sees divergence between cash, futures
The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
beefmagazine.com
Input costs, interest rates weigh on farmers’ minds
Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was, however, slight movement in both of the barometer's sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98 while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections from November 14-18.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
agupdate.com
Drought expected to impact cattle numbers, prices for years to come
“I think the message is we’ve had mass liquidation.”. That’s the take of Kevin Good of CattleFax describing how the 2022 drought affected the U.S. cattle industry. It’s the fourth-straight year of herd liquidation and the third year of a la Niña weather pattern, so where are we at, and what’s ahead?
agupdate.com
Demand worries pushing on crop markets
Low demand continues to emerge as a pressure point for crop markets. Export sales continue to be poor, particularly in the wheat market, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. The December 9 WASDE report did little to help the outlook as well. “The WASDE report showed unchanged demand for...
agupdate.com
Wheat futures decline
March 2023 wheat futures ended the past week down. CBOT soft-red-winter futures were down 27 cents, to close at $7.34 per bushel. KCBT hard-red-winter futures were down 38 cents from the previous week, at $8.33 per bushel. MGE hard-red-spring futures were down 20 cents to close at $9.01 per bushel. March CBOT corn futures were down 2 cents, at $6.44 per bushel. January CBOT soybean futures were up 44 cents, at $14.83 per bushel.
agupdate.com
Goat milk takes artful turn
SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Goat milk is transformed into works of art resembling peaks and swirls of colorful whipped frosting or a delicious Schaum Torte. That’s the artistry of Ella Woodworth, who crafts decorative goat-milk soap at her family’s farm near Shullsburg. The teen needs to walk only a few yards to the barn for one of her basic art supplies – milk from her small herd of Alpine dairy goats.
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle markets jump into December
Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
agupdate.com
Canola market bounces from lower Canadian crop production
It appears government actions could not match Mother Nature. Recent actions in the market have certainly sent oilseeds on a roller coaster. First, the EPA announced volumes for biomass-based fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for the next three years that left biodiesel and renewable diesel producers unhappy. The proposed volumes were not even at levels of current renewable diesel production, much less anticipated production. Some think that maybe the levels will now just serve as a floor for the fuels rather than a ceiling and that individual state incentives will provide a market for renewable diesel. Nonetheless, soybean oil was pounded into oblivion from the news, dropping nearly 20 percent since the announcement. This negatively impacted other oilseeds, causing canola prices to drop over $1 per hundredweight on Dec. 1.
swineweb.com
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
agupdate.com
‘Bulls for Blue’ program allows direct impact to Montana FFA members
Raised outside of Musselshell, Mont., Mackenzie Serrano will be the first to admit she didn’t grow up in the cow business. Although she didn’t come from a generational ranching operation, that didn’t stop young Serrano from falling in love with cows and agriculture. “My mom is an...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans slip at the close, up 19¢ | Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Corn gave back its modest gains and closed the day down 3¢. Soybeans also gave back some gain to close up 19¢. CBOT wheat closed down 8¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢. Livestock was hit today and ended the day...
agupdate.com
Hungry world suffers from over-regulating ag
It’s looking to get a little western this week. There’s a massive winter storm coming in with predictions from a foot up to 4 feet of snow. It’s put all cattle work on hold until we see how this storm tracks. The good news is since I...
agupdate.com
Young farmers pave the way to full-time career
The path young people take to arrive at a farming future can be paved with difficulty, delay and disappointment. But another “D” word helps many arrive — determination. Even growing up as part of a farming family is no guarantee of success today. Obstacles abound. Land acquisition, financial backing and a plethora of other issues can be daunting.
agupdate.com
Soybean market keeping watch on South America
While the U.S. continues to make export sales, it’s not at the pace needed to make USDA’s goal. In the meantime, the market is watching South America and how the soybean crop down there is progressing. “We’re seeing exports, but not to the pace we want to meet...
beefmagazine.com
Drought impacts and outlook
Drought conditions have wrecked havoc on cattle producers in varying locations and times over the past 2 years. The current drought conditions are some of the most widespread that we’ve seen over this period with about 80 percent of the continental U.S. experiencing at least the lowest level of drought (D0). As shown in the chart below, nearly 70 percent of the Southern Plains pasture is in poor or very poor condition. While there is already much optimism for stronger cattle prices in 2023, drought conditions will be an important influence in the timing of market reactions.
Agriculture Online
USDA: U.S. corn being priced out of export markets
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.257 billion bushels. This is above both the trade’s estimate of 1.241 billion bushels and USDA's November estimate of 1.182 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
