It appears government actions could not match Mother Nature. Recent actions in the market have certainly sent oilseeds on a roller coaster. First, the EPA announced volumes for biomass-based fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for the next three years that left biodiesel and renewable diesel producers unhappy. The proposed volumes were not even at levels of current renewable diesel production, much less anticipated production. Some think that maybe the levels will now just serve as a floor for the fuels rather than a ceiling and that individual state incentives will provide a market for renewable diesel. Nonetheless, soybean oil was pounded into oblivion from the news, dropping nearly 20 percent since the announcement. This negatively impacted other oilseeds, causing canola prices to drop over $1 per hundredweight on Dec. 1.

1 DAY AGO