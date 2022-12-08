Seattle duo IQU don't play out often, but when they do... holy shit. Synthesist/vocalist Michiko Swiggs and guitarist/Theremin master/turntablist Kento Oiwa last trod the boards in 2019 at the Crocodile. Their second and final album, the still fresh-sounding, electronic-pop gem Sun Q, came out in 2004. But such dormancy seems to suit IQU. Their infrequent shows build up demand in their fans and allow them to hone their act to all-killer/no-filler brilliance.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO