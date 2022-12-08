ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

West Seattle gaming cafe welcomes everyone, including dogs

SEATTLE — Till Dawn in West Seattle is a gaming cafe that is both dog and family friendly, but also caters to the nighttime crowd. "It's kind of an all in one, you know, for the person who wants to come hangout with friends and they need some place to chill and have a beer," Annie Yu said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Triumphant Return of Seattle Electro-Pop Mavericks IQU

Seattle duo IQU don't play out often, but when they do... holy shit. Synthesist/vocalist Michiko Swiggs and guitarist/Theremin master/turntablist Kento Oiwa last trod the boards in 2019 at the Crocodile. Their second and final album, the still fresh-sounding, electronic-pop gem Sun Q, came out in 2004. But such dormancy seems to suit IQU. Their infrequent shows build up demand in their fans and allow them to hone their act to all-killer/no-filler brilliance.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location

Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner

A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is Ignoring Major Support for Social Housing

On November 7, the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) released its findings from the public engagement process for the first phase of the 2024 Seattle Comprehensive Plan update, which is a big roadmap that will guide the way the city grows over the next decade. Since then,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9

RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
SEATTLE, WA

