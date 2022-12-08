ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Estacada News

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas court throws out lawsuit against doctor for violating state abortion law

A Texas state court threw out a lawsuit against a doctor who violated the state law prohibiting abortions after six weeks on Thursday. Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted to intentionally violating the law, was sued under Senate Bill 8, a law that allows private citizens to bring forth a civil lawsuit against someone who "aids or abets" in a prohibited abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law

Three judges in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will determine whether an injunction blocking Idaho’s transgender youth sports law can remain in place. The Idaho Attorney General’s office and attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the appeal in September after U.S. District Court Chief Judge […] The post Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Portland Tribune

State lawyers ask high court to allow gun measure to proceed

Challenge is to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit in a separate suit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary...
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Texas Republican proposes bill banning children under 18 from social media

A North Texas lawmaker has put forward a bill that would ban children in the state from using social media. Texas Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson has introduced HB 896 which would require social media users to be at least 18 years old in order to open a social media account. “Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues,” Patterson said, likening social media to cigarette use before it was widely deemed unsafe in the 1960s.’ Most prominent social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram require users...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy