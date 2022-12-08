Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group
A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
A New Clash Between Faith and Gay Rights Arrives at a Changed Supreme Court
LITTLETON, Colo. — Ten years ago, a Colorado baker named Jack Phillips turned away a gay couple who had asked him for a wedding cake, saying that a state law forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation must yield to his faith.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Judge Declares Title 42 is Illegal Which Allows Migrants to Enter Texas
District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, found the Title 42 order to be “arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”. Title 42 was originally enacted in March 2020 during COVID to prevent the spread of the disease.
Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry
Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.
Oregon Department of Justice asks federal judge to postpone part of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice asked a federal judge Sunday to postpone a portion of Measure 114, Oregon's landmark gun control measure passed by voters in November. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, the Department of Justice asked for the permit requirement of...
Washington Examiner
Texas court throws out lawsuit against doctor for violating state abortion law
A Texas state court threw out a lawsuit against a doctor who violated the state law prohibiting abortions after six weeks on Thursday. Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted to intentionally violating the law, was sued under Senate Bill 8, a law that allows private citizens to bring forth a civil lawsuit against someone who "aids or abets" in a prohibited abortion.
Lawmakers announce 'framework' on bill to keep gov't open
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year announced Tuesday they're reached agreement on a “framework" that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown.
Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law
Three judges in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will determine whether an injunction blocking Idaho’s transgender youth sports law can remain in place. The Idaho Attorney General’s office and attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the appeal in September after U.S. District Court Chief Judge […] The post Appeals court considers whether to lift stay on Idaho’s transgender sports law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok in Texas
Abbott directed state agency leaders to immediately ban its officers and employees from downloading the social media app.
State lawyers ask high court to allow gun measure to proceed
Challenge is to Harney County judge's ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit in a separate suit.State lawyers asked the Oregon Supreme Court to allow the state's new voter-approved gun law to take effect as scheduled, despite a ruling by a Harney County judge blocking it. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a motion with the high court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a day before Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect. In a separate lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Judge Karin Immergut turned aside a request by the Oregon Firearms Federation and others for a temporary...
Illinois Supreme Court announces new domestic violence committee
The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the creation of a new Domestic Violence Committee. The high court wants to know how the state courts can better serve the needs of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking,
Texas Republican proposes bill banning children under 18 from social media
A North Texas lawmaker has put forward a bill that would ban children in the state from using social media. Texas Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson has introduced HB 896 which would require social media users to be at least 18 years old in order to open a social media account. “Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues,” Patterson said, likening social media to cigarette use before it was widely deemed unsafe in the 1960s.’ Most prominent social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram require users...
Illinois crime bill negotiator Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his...
Texas adds name to list of Republican-led states to ban TikTok
Gov. Greg Abbott added Texas to the growing list of states that have banned TikTok from government-issued devises, as Republican-led administrations target the social media platform with bans and lawsuits.
Comments / 0