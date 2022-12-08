Read full article on original website
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
See Pro-Shot Photos of First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
At the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico on Dec. 2 (Friday), Pantera performed their first live show since 2001 and you can view pro-shot photos below. It was Pantera's first show without the late Abbott Brothers (Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell) as well as their first with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, who have stepped in to pay tribute to their legacy alongside Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ Alt-Rock Classic “Found Out About You”
The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.
