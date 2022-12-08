ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN
wymt.com

Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Man and woman suffer serious injuries in domestic shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police believe a double shooting this morning was a domestic situation. A man and woman were found shot on Fourth Avenue around 6:30 AM. They both had multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Investigators are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Parkridge drops hospital appeal, Catoosa officials celebrate

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — The Hospital Wars in Northwest Georgia are officially over. Some residents and local government officials are even declaring “victory” for their community. Parkridge Health System announced Monday that it would no longer appeal the certificate of need required to build a new...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
RINGGOLD, GA
police1.com

Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed

TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
DADE COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination for Domestic Travel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – TripAdvisor has named the Scenic City as the top trending winter destination this season, beating out seasonal travel hot-spots Orlando and Miami. The Chattanooga Tourism Co. continuously promotes the city as a leading travel destination, making sure to highlight iconic locations such as the Read...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?

Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
CHARLESTON, TN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police: Man shot during robbery attempt

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a man was shot this evening in what looks like a robbery attempt. It happened before 6PM in the 2300 Block of E 18th Street Place near the foot of Missionary Ridge. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building

The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
CHARLESTON, TN
On Target News

Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI

The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Woman found dead in her car

From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: Yesterday at 2:01 PM, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a deceased woman found in her car. The cause of death is still being investigated. No further details have been released. Stay tuned to WCLE for updates on...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

