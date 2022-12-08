Save A Lot owner joins with Flashfood to bring grocery savings to several cities across the U.S.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
First Coast News
When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday, December 10, from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last. The distribution will take place in the City of Lake Butler (155 NW 3rd...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
Jacksonville small business owners hope you shop locally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are just two weeks left before Christmas, and small businesses hope shoppers consider buying locally. The Pop Up in the Park: Holiday Market at James Weldon Johnson Park was a day full of local vendors. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “If you come...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
First Coast News
Verify: Are campaign signs on fire truck in Jacksonville breaking campaign laws?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just when you thought election season was over, think again. Local elections in Jacksonville are coming up in March. You’ll notice campaign signs across town. A First Coast News viewer had a question about a sign he saw on a fire truck and whether it...
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
Southwest Airlines employee goes extra mile to reunite girl, stuffed dog named ‘Dog Dog’
DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee went the extra mile to reunite a young girl and her stuffed dog named, “Dog Dog.”. Southwest Airlines shared the journey of Dog Dog, who went on a fun and incredible journey to be reunited with a girl named Luna. The journey was shared on Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, according to WFAA.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Businesses along Myrtle-Moncrief Corridor host holiday market, celebrate grants to revitalize area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday market on Friday welcomed people to explore the “District of Soul” on Jacksonville’s Northside. It’s also a celebration because the businesses along the Myrtle-Moncrief Commercial Corridor are now eligible to apply for grant money to revamp their buildings and to hopefully draw even more people out in the long run.
Pop Up in The Park: Holiday Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Expect a day full of local vendors, food trucks, games, and all-around family-friendly fun at James Weldon Johnson Park. The Let’s Ride Brass Band will be featured, along with Storytime with Mr. Joe, Santa Claus, and more. The free event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate, unrelated report) The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s. The...
Comments / 0