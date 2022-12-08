Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell A Consensus All-American
The University of Iowa has a wall inside of its facilities reserved for portraits of each one of their consensus All-Americans. Get another frame ready for Jack Campbell. It is official. The Iowa linebacker is now a consensus All-American. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Campbell received first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Associated Press. This season is the fourth in a row that Iowa has had a consensus All-American, and Campbell is the eighth in nine seasons at the University of Iowa. Iowa has had a total of 29 consensus All-Americans in the school's history.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Popular Eastern Iowa Winery Soaks Up A National Honor for 2022
'Tis the season! Just in time for the holidays, and a lot of extra drinking, a local Eastern Iowa winery has just made a national publication list of the Top 8 Spirits of 2022. According to the highly-respected publication Wine Enthusiast, the experts in drinking,. All reviews have been blind...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Eastern Iowa School District Changing Up Student Dress Code
When you hear of a school district changing its dress code mid-year, you tell yourself that it must be getting stricter. Students simply aren't obeying the rules. But in one Eastern Iowa School District, it is just the opposite. KWWL reports that students in the Waterloo School District will have...
Iowa Stalker Used Terrifyingly Common Tech To Track His Victim
An Iowa man has been taken into custody after he made multiple attempts to allegedly stalk his victim. The technology he used turned out to be what caught him in the end. Carl Shawver of Bettendorf was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of placing Apple AirTags on a woman's car.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
45 Years After First Opening, Cookie Company Opens in Corridor
I'm really sorry if that picture immediately made you hungry. It did the same thing to me. If you're a cookie connoisseur, you've probably been seeking them out on family vacations for years. And now a third Iowa location is coming, right here in the Corridor. Great American Cookies is on its way. Go ahead, and grab a virtual bite of the Kitchen Sink Cookie (above) or the Pumpkin Spice Cookie (below) and let's forge ahead.
Where to Get Take & Bake Christmas Meals in the Corridor
If you want to save yourself some time in the kitchen this Christmas, have someone else do all the cooking! Here are some of the restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area that are offering take & bake holiday meals this year:. 560 Boyson Road NE, Cedar Rapids. Offering breads, cake/pastries,...
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason
They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
Cedar Rapids To Host Free Annual Veterans’ Holiday Meal
In a press release sent to the station by the City of Cedar Rapids, it's been announced that the annual Veterans' Holiday Meal has been scheduled for area veterans and their families. According to the press release, the annual meal is coordinated by Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee, the Cedar Rapids Veterans...
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
A Cedar Rapids Crepe Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Just nine months after opening, the owners of Tasty Crepe have decided to shut down their business at Rapid Foods in Cedar Rapids. Back in late November, Tasty Crepe posted an important update on social media. The post read:. "Good evening! We wanted to write a short message tonight to...
Cedar Rapids Building Fire Causes Significant Damage
At around the same time as a Marengo blaze was causing evacuations and hospitalizations due to injuries, crews were helping battle a separate fire in Southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday. The location this time was on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW. It's a mixed-use...
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
