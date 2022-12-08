ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell A Consensus All-American

The University of Iowa has a wall inside of its facilities reserved for portraits of each one of their consensus All-Americans. Get another frame ready for Jack Campbell. It is official. The Iowa linebacker is now a consensus All-American. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Campbell received first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Associated Press. This season is the fourth in a row that Iowa has had a consensus All-American, and Campbell is the eighth in nine seasons at the University of Iowa. Iowa has had a total of 29 consensus All-Americans in the school's history.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa School District Changing Up Student Dress Code

When you hear of a school district changing its dress code mid-year, you tell yourself that it must be getting stricter. Students simply aren't obeying the rules. But in one Eastern Iowa School District, it is just the opposite. KWWL reports that students in the Waterloo School District will have...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

45 Years After First Opening, Cookie Company Opens in Corridor

I'm really sorry if that picture immediately made you hungry. It did the same thing to me. If you're a cookie connoisseur, you've probably been seeking them out on family vacations for years. And now a third Iowa location is coming, right here in the Corridor. Great American Cookies is on its way. Go ahead, and grab a virtual bite of the Kitchen Sink Cookie (above) or the Pumpkin Spice Cookie (below) and let's forge ahead.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion

Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
MARENGO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason

They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Crepe Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

Just nine months after opening, the owners of Tasty Crepe have decided to shut down their business at Rapid Foods in Cedar Rapids. Back in late November, Tasty Crepe posted an important update on social media. The post read:. "Good evening! We wanted to write a short message tonight to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Building Fire Causes Significant Damage

At around the same time as a Marengo blaze was causing evacuations and hospitalizations due to injuries, crews were helping battle a separate fire in Southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday. The location this time was on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW. It's a mixed-use...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst

Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

