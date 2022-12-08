Read full article on original website
Related
FanDuel promo code for NFL Sunday: $1,000 no sweat first bet for any Week 14 game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With six divisional matchups in Week 14′s slate of NFL games, it’s a fantastic time to use our FanDuel promo code to give...
Caesars promo code for MNF: Up to $1,250 first bet insurance on Patriots vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s Monday Night Football game is between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, and using Caesars promo code GETFULL can...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, how to watch Patriots-Cardinals online
The New England Patriots face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use...
NFL Monday night: Cardinals lose QB to injury, game to Patriots
With three players scoring their first NFL touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals losing quarterback Kyler Murray to a knee injury on the game’s third play, the New England Patriots came on for a 27-13 victory in the NFL’s Week 14 Monday night game. After back-to-back losses, the Patriots...
Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run
Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
NC A&T vs. HOUSTON - Coaches vs. Racism Live Game Thread
NC A&T vs. HOUSTON - Coaches vs. Racism Live Game Thread
Buccaneers-49ers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.
Former Alabama prep star accomplishes rare NFL feat
When cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory on Monday night, the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout accomplished a feat that hadn’t been done in the NFL in almost 70 years. Jones became...
Derrick Brown, Panthers aim to ‘complete the challenge’
The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, used three starting quarterbacks and traded the only player on their roster who’d been a first-team All-Pro. But with four games left on their regular-season schedule, they remain in playoff contention. The Panthers parted ways with head coach...
Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Patriots’ Mac Jones offers prayers for Mike Leach after win against Cardinals
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sent thoughts and prayers to Mike Leach and his family Monday night after the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. During his postgame press conference, the former Alabama quarterback made it a point to talk about the Mississippi State coach. Leach is in...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0