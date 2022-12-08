Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO