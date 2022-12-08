ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Jalen Hurts joins Cam Newton, makes more NFL history

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Until Sunday, former Auburn standout Cam Newton had been the only...
WASHINGTON, PA
AL.com

Saints keeping coach, QB in place for stretch run

Sometimes NFL teams with records such as 4-9 will use their bye week to make a coaching change. The 4-9 New Orleans Saints did not. Sometimes teams who have scored six touchdowns while going 1-4 over their previous five games to fall to 4-9 use their bye week to change quarterbacks. But Dennis Allen, still the coach of the Saints after New Orleans’ open date, said Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Buccaneers-49ers live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star accomplishes rare NFL feat

When cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory on Monday night, the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout accomplished a feat that hadn’t been done in the NFL in almost 70 years. Jones became...
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Derrick Brown, Panthers aim to ‘complete the challenge’

The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, used three starting quarterbacks and traded the only player on their roster who’d been a first-team All-Pro. But with four games left on their regular-season schedule, they remain in playoff contention. The Panthers parted ways with head coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AL.com

Chiefs-Broncos live stream (12/11): How to watch online, TV, time

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Chiefs coach Andy Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy