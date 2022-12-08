Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Washington AG enters fray against Spokane homeless camp shutdown
(The Center Square) – A large homeless camp on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane has become ground zero in the ideological war about how to address homelessness. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has now entered the fray by joining forces with service providers who are seeking...
nbcrightnow.com
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the chief,...
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
nbcrightnow.com
spt_221213_gu-print-notes
Gonzaga moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll after three straight weeks of sliding down the rankings. The Zags climbed three spots to No. 15. They’re one point behind No. 14 Indiana and 67 points behind No. 13 Kentucky, which lost 88-72 to the Zags last month at the Spokane Arena.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Drew Timme's shoes, free throws and strong bench production
This Gonzaga rewind is brought to you largely by the quotable Drew Timme. Topics covered: The much-needed bench production in Monday’s 88-67 win over Northern Illinois, the end of the line for Timme’s red Nike shoes and the senior forward’s 88.9% accuracy at the free-throw line. No....
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win
Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
nbcrightnow.com
Brynna Maxwell continues hot shooting streak to lead Gonzaga past UC Davis 73-55
Even with two more players in the lineup, the Gonzaga women needed some time to find their comfort zone Sunday afternoon. As it turned out, that was from beyond the 3-point line, where the Zags had their best performance of the year in a 73-55 nonconference win over UC Davis.
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Gonzaga shakes off lackluster half to beat Northern Illinois 88-67
Drew Timme scored a game-high 26 points and No. 18 Gonzaga took care of the Northern Illinois Huskies 88-67 on Monday in the McCarthey Athletic Center. It was a slow and lackluster 30 minutes of game time as NIU kept the game within 10 points. With finals week in full bloom, Bulldog students barely filled 60% of its normal reserved seating.
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Gregg sparks slow-starting Gonzaga, reaches career-high point & rebound totals against Northern Illinois
Ben Gregg has routinely bullied Gonzaga’s frontcourt starters during intrasquad scrimmages this season. Drew Timme, in his own words, claims he’s been “cooked” by the sophomore on more than one occasion. Anton Watson’s had his chops busted too. So, it was a relief to see...
nbcrightnow.com
Key matchup: Guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit pace NIU's offense
Gonzaga, a week after successfully dealing with Kent State guard tandem Sincere Carry and Malique Jacobs in a 73-66 win, encounters another solid duo against Northern Illinois. The Huskies lean on guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit for scoring, 3-pointers, rebounds, assists and steals. Williams, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound native of...
