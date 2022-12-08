ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Washington AG enters fray against Spokane homeless camp shutdown

(The Center Square) – A large homeless camp on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane has become ground zero in the ideological war about how to address homelessness. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has now entered the fray by joining forces with service providers who are seeking...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the chief,...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

spt_221213_gu-print-notes

Gonzaga moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll after three straight weeks of sliding down the rankings. The Zags climbed three spots to No. 15. They’re one point behind No. 14 Indiana and 67 points behind No. 13 Kentucky, which lost 88-72 to the Zags last month at the Spokane Arena.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win

Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Key matchup: Guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit pace NIU's offense

Gonzaga, a week after successfully dealing with Kent State guard tandem Sincere Carry and Malique Jacobs in a 73-66 win, encounters another solid duo against Northern Illinois. The Huskies lean on guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit for scoring, 3-pointers, rebounds, assists and steals. Williams, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound native of...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy