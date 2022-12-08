Read full article on original website
ABC News
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination
A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
Brown University becomes first Ivy League school to ban 'caste oppression'
Brown University has updated its nondiscrimination policy to prohibit "caste oppression" in a first for an Ivy League institution.
'Little America' Continues to Expand The Immigrant Narrative On TV
The charming anthology series, now in its second season, explores the question of home through stories inspired by real-life experiences.
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says white privilege is not a ‘fact’
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is “a fact” as she argued it should not be taught as such in schools.The Cabinet minister said the topic had been part of a debate about what youngsters should be taught in school.She told LBC radio: “We’ve basically said: ‘Look, here’s what we should be teaching, we should have balanced debate’.“There is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates. We should be able to have those open discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as fact that are debates.”I...
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast
Equity, diversity, inclusion are buzzwords that may evoke social change, but for some they conjure empty promises on a glossy corporate brochure or statement at the bottom of a job listing. How do institutions make actual change? Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Professor Sonia Kang to discuss the pitfalls of tokenism and how institutions uphold institutional racism. She also shares some tips on how to thrive in the workspace. In 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, worldwide protests against anti-Black police brutality prompted corporations to rush to address...
MedicalXpress
Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More Responses to Objections + Conclusion
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some responses to possible objections to my general thesis (see the Introduction for a quick summary), though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
