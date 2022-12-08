Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is “a fact” as she argued it should not be taught as such in schools.The Cabinet minister said the topic had been part of a debate about what youngsters should be taught in school.She told LBC radio: “We’ve basically said: ‘Look, here’s what we should be teaching, we should have balanced debate’.“There is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates. We should be able to have those open discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as fact that are debates.”I...

5 DAYS AGO