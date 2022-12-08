Read full article on original website
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
cwcolumbus.com
Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
Knox Pages
This Knox County village had a revolving door of names
WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
Pangle’s legacy continues: Amphitheater named ‘Pangle Pavilion’
LIMA — In 1924, one man’s grocery store became another man’s treasure. Howard Pangle Sr. was presented with an opportunity to purchase a grocery store for $1,000 after buying tobacco on his way home. Pangle said yes and the rest is history. Today, the Pangle-Kriegel family has...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
Get ready for cuteness overload: How to watch the new polar bear twins at the Toledo Zoo online
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The public won’t get a chance to see them in person until sometime this spring, but the Toledo Zoo is offering a sneak peek of its two new polar bear cubs, born Dec. 1, via a special YouTube live stream. The YouTube channel will be available 9...
Woman survives fiery crash on I-71 thanks to the help of strangers
A woman survived a fiery crash thanks to highway “saviors," the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Wife of ‘Grandpa Baum’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away days after her husband
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grandpa’s Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates, a well-known Ashland business that attracts customers from across the region, has experienced a second heartbreak this week. Vera Baum passed away on Saturday, two days after her husband, Paul “Dick” Baum, died. She and her husband were 93. Together, they...
WIFR
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
wktn.com
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
wktn.com
Hardin County Courthouse Offices Announce Holiday Closings
The Hardin County Probate and Juvenile Courts announced closing times that will take place in the month of December. Probate and Juvenile Courts and Lifeworks will also be closed Friday December 23 through Monday December 26 and December 30, 2022 through Monday January 2, 2023. Also announcing Holiday Hours were...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday
In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
