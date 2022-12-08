ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
PLAIN CITY, OH
WTOL 11

39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
wktn.com

Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released

An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County Courthouse Offices Announce Holiday Closings

The Hardin County Probate and Juvenile Courts announced closing times that will take place in the month of December. Probate and Juvenile Courts and Lifeworks will also be closed Friday December 23 through Monday December 26 and December 30, 2022 through Monday January 2, 2023. Also announcing Holiday Hours were...
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday

In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
LEWISTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy