Aaron Rodgers reveals surprising truth about current relationship with Davante Adams
Though guys like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill may be able to argue with being the best wide receiver in the NFL, it's not exactly a bold pick to go with Adams. With Adams now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however, some probably wouldn't expect Rodgers to keep in contact that frequently with the 29-year-old.
Yardbarker
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has 'thought' about joining 49ers
Is Ben Roethlisberger coming out of retirement? The 49ers are preparing for a Super Bowl run and are in need of quarterback help. The veteran QB has hinted that he could still play and knows how talented San Francisco is. "I thought about it," Roethlisberger said on his "Footbahlin with...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Perfect Fit!' T.Y. Hilton Over OBJ; Contract Details, 3 Reasons Why
The Dallas Cowboys decided they needed help at wide receiver on Monday. The new guy just isn't who everybody was talking about. No on Odell Beckham Jr.. Instead, they signed T.Y. Hilton. Why did the Cowboys opt for the 33-year-old Hilton over the 30-year-old Beckham?. Hilton Passed the Test With...
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
Cowboys on upset alert against the Jaguars this Sunday
Dallas survived Houston by the skin of its teeth on Sunday. In Week 15, the team will need a better performance to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars. Count former Cowboys defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears among those unimpressed with the team's 27-23 win against the lowly Texans (1-11-1).
Yardbarker
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
Yardbarker
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Yardbarker
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy throws tantrum during game vs. Chiefs
Jerry Jeudy showed off his explosive playmaking ability during the Denver Broncos’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the wide receiver was extremely fortunate he was not ejected before he lit up the stat sheet. Jeudy had a full-blown meltdown when the Broncos were trailing 27-0...
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: 'We've got a quarterback'
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
Yardbarker
Bengals reveal what saved their season
The Bengals seemed to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover through the first five weeks. But they've been able to turn their season around ever since, and it's mostly because of one player. The evolution of Cincinnati's offense has been centered around quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals gave him...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Dragged Out His Gas Can And Exasperated The Dumpster Fire On Offense While Mike Tomlin Fiddled Away 2022
It was a must-win for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Steelers needed a victory to keep an outside shot at the playoffs alive in 2022 at home in front of a rabid crowd. Heading into the home game, things were breaking right for the black and gold. Lamar Jackson was going to miss the game and a backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley that the Steelers had experience against was going to start the game.
Yardbarker
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Yardbarker
Ravens All-Pro Cornerback Detailed Steelers’ George Pickens Burned Him All Day
“I tried to recruit him, a lot. Maybe he knew a thing, because he was burning me out there today.”. Humphrey and Pickens have a hometown connection, they both attended Hoover High School in Alabama. “But it was really cool to see and have another guy you know – know...
Yardbarker
MRI confirms Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL
The Arizona Cardinals' dumpster fire of a season got a lot whole lot worse on Tuesday. An MRI on quarterback Kyler Murray's knee confirmed the worst fears as it was revealed that he tore his ACL in Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. That injury will put an end to his 2022 season and turn the Cardinals offense over to backup quarterback Colt McCoy the rest of the way.
Yardbarker
Report reveals how Mac Jones feels about Matt Patricia
There was some tension between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia during New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota in Week 13, but apparently, there are no hard feelings. Jones was seen complaining about the playcalling during the defeat. The Patriots quarterback wanted to throw the ball deep because he felt the short game wasn’t producing.
Yardbarker
Could Saints be destination if Sean Payton returns?
NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan reports that if Payton decides to return after a year at Fox Sports, his home of 15 years could be the most realistic landing spot. Duncan reminds us that Payton remains under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season while noting:. One person close to...
Yardbarker
Falcons veteran RB trying to find new home
The Falcons built a deep running back room this offseason, even if it didn’t initially appear so. The team re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson and drafted Tyler Allgeier, who would join free agent acquisitions Caleb Huntley and Damien Williams. It was assumed Allgeier would be the future at the position while Williams and Patterson split carries in the mean time.
