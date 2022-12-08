Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber is getting candid about his skincare routine Talk about star stuck! Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling. The 28-year-old Grammy winner, though, had a...
Justin Bieber Shows Off Impromptu Babysitting Skills In Sweet Fan Video
A fan had a sweet run-in with the "Ghost" singer while enjoying lunch with her family.
Lawsuit Alleges Yuga Labs Conspired With Celebs Like Justin Bieber to Push Bored Ape NFTs
The class action suit alleges that MoonPay and Guy Oseary worked with Yuga Labs to covertly pay celebrities to boost the popular NFT project. A class action lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that a slew of celebrities—including Justin Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, and Paris Hilton—violated state and federal laws when they promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs while failing to disclose their financial relationships to Yuga Labs.
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Are Reportedly “Leaning on Each Other” Following Their Recent Breakups
It’s been nearly two weeks since it was revealed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break” after two years of dating. Now, following news of the split, it’s been reported that Harry has turned to an ex-girlfriend for comfort and support. The ex in question? Kendall Jenner.
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Prince William, Duchess Kate wear matching jeans in uber-casual Christmas card: See it here
Royals, they're just like us. Or at least they dress like us for their Christmas card. See the photo of Prince William, Princess Kate and kids.
Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Her ‘Massive’ Ballgown for the 2022 Grammy Awards
Here's a look at the story behind Carrie Underwood's choice of dress for the 2022 Grammy Awards and why the country music star almost decided against it.
Britney Spears Believes She Looks 'Exactly Like Jessica Simpson' In Old Photo
The princesses of pop unite! Britney Spears went on a posting rampage on Friday, December 2, a.k.a. her 41st birthday, as she shared her thoughts on her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in addition to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. But fans loved the moment when she brought up singer Jessica Simpson. "Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!" she captioned an old photo of herself via Instagram. Of course, fans couldn't help but comment on the "Toxic" singer's remarks. One person wrote, "A JESSICA MENTION OMG," while another...
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Zendaya's mom seemingly reacts to viral rumors that the 'Euphoria' star and Tom Holland are engaged
Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, appeared to react to recent rumors about the "Spider-Man" costars on her Instagram Story.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
Are Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Dating? Clues After ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Are things heating up between Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey ... or are they just trolling their Instagram followers?! The former Bachelorette lead and Jersey Shore alum have sparked major romance rumors since wrapping up their stint on Dancing...
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Carrie Underwood Hits Red Carpet Solo At 2022 People's Choice Awards As Mike Fisher Marriage Woes Continue
Carrie Underwood strutted down the red carpet all by herself last night. The country music superstar, 39, stepped out at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, December 6, but her husband, Mike Fisher, was no where in sight as rumors continue to run rampant about their alleged marital struggles. Underwood, who took home the Country Artist of 2022 award at the event, rocked an embellished black and gold tailored blazer paired with a button-up shirt and coordinating wide-leg trousers, with her golden locks down as she strutted past photographers. During her acceptance speech, the 10-time...
The After-Dark Issue
Ah, the holidays. This season is always one of my favorites each year, as it’s filled with dressing up, letting loose, and dousing everything in tinsel (both literally and silver-lining my disposition). Our fingers are crossed that we’ll be able to have all the parties and wear all the sparkles we want, marking a return to going out that’s decidedly more cheerful (and safe) than it was last year.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Smitten With Each Other in New Holiday Snaps
Well if it isn’t one of our favorite celebrity couples, dropping some festive holiday photos to make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are getting into the holiday spirit—and they have the snaps to prove it. The gallery of photos, shared to...
Kate Hudson Is Right Where She Needs to Be
“My nickname is Birdie,” Kate Hudson says straight-faced when I ask if she believes in fate. I immediately catch her meaning: There are enough coincidences during our cover shoot with the 43-year-old actress to make a believer out of a cynic. You see, the name Birdie (or Byrdie) bears a triple meaning for Hudson. It’s a term of endearment to her family, a homophone for the publication she’s about to appear in, and the role of a lifetime. As you can imagine, the word pops up quite a bit throughout the day, appearing in gold script on the necklace Hudson wears to set (an homage to her childhood), on props brought in from our office, and in conversations about her latest role in Glass Onion, in which she plays a fashion founder with the same name.
