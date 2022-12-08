Read full article on original website
Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'
Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges
If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
US News and World Report
Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?
PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
Senate confirms Mark Lapointe as Miami U.S. attorney. He’s first Haitian-American in post
Markenzy Lapointe was confirmed by the United States Senate Tuesday night as the U.S. attorney for South Florida, making him the first Haitian American lawyer to serve in the region’s most powerful federal law enforcement position.
