ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'

Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges

If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?

PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy